Cameron Archer’s loan stint with Middlesbrough has proven an incredible success.

The forward has been a key part of the team’s rise into the play-off places in the second half of the campaign.

How has Cameron Archer fared while on loan at Middlesbrough?

The Aston Villa youngster has 10 goals and six assists from 18 league appearances.

Michael Carrick’s side have moved up to fourth in the table with great help from his performances, especially the partnership that he has formed with fellow forward Chuba Akpom.

It has been reported that it could cost up to £20 million for Boro to make the loan move permanent this summer.

That is a huge fee that would break the club’s transfer record if they pursued a deal with the Premier League side.

However, with promotion potentially on the cards, perhaps it is not out of the realm of the possibility that this deal does come to fruition.

Recent promoted sides have shown how a loosening of the purse strings is needed to build a side capable of competing in the Premier League, and a move for Archer would certainly be a sign of strong ambition.

Boro have also proven shrewd operators in the transfer market in recent years, in particular when selling players.

The loan move for Archer in itself was quite a smart deal that has significantly improved the team’s attacking options.

Does Cameron Archer have a future at Middlesbrough?

The recruitment staff at the Riverside will know full well the impact a permanent move for the 21-year-old could have for the team.

While this deal will likely be dead in the water if promotion is not secured, it should become a priority move for Boro if they can navigate their way through the play-offs.

Given Akpom has also been tied down until 2024, continuing that partnership in the Premier League could be key to keeping the team competitive as they move up a division.

The pair have combined excellently as part of Carrick’s side and both look ready to take the top flight by storm.

Earning promotion is far from a certainty, but the club will have to be planning for life in the top flight now in order to not lose ground on their rivals in the event that they do earn their place back in the Premier League.

Making Archer a centrepiece arrival makes the most sense for Boro given how he has excelled during his time on loan from Villa.