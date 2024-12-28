Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly chasing Brisbane Roar's Thomas Waddingham ahead of the January transfer window, according to talkSPORT.

German giants Bayern Munich are also said to be monitoring the striker, but the club are unlikely to pursue a deal for the player at this stage of his career.

It is understood that Brisbane Roar will receive a six-figure fee for the teenager, with a deal poised to be completed in the first weeks of the January window, and both sides are in advanced talks.

Interest mounting in Thomas Waddingham

Boro and Wednesday are just the latest clubs to be credited with an interest in Waddingham as both sides look to bolster their attacks in the New Year.

The 19-year-old made his debut for Brisbane Roar in 2023 and has scored 15 goals in 37 matches in all competitions for the A-League outfit, with 11 of those coming in the top flight.

Waddingham's 11 league goals mean he is ranked second in A-League history for most goals scored before the age of 20, with only Nestory Irankunda ahead of him on 16 goals.

While Bayern Munich have been linked with the 19-year-old, they are unlikely to mount a bid at this stage, meaning Michael Carrick and Danny Röhl's sides are set to battle it out for his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur were also credited with interest in the striker in April, with Football Insider claiming Spurs were in pole position for his signature. However. Ange Postecoglu's side never cemented their reported interest.

Thomas Waddingham's 2024/25 A-League statistics with Brisbane Roar - per SofaScore Appearances 8 Goals 4 Goal conversion 29% Assists 1 Penalties won 1 Touches 26

Sheffield Wednesday need Waddingham more than Middlesbrough

While neither Boro nor Wednesday are struggling for goals, the Owls could do with Waddingham's ability more than their Championship counterparts. Carrick's side currently rank as the second-highest scoring side in the division, with 41 goals in 23 games, while Wednesday rank eighth, with 31 goals in 23 games.

Middlesbrough possess a wealth of strong attacking options, with Emmanuel Latte Lath, Finn Azaz and Tommy Conway all among the leading scorers in the division. Latte Lath is currently ranked as the fifth top scorer in the league, with nine goals in 23 appearances.

As for the Owls, Josh Windass is currently their leading scorer, with eight goals in 21 appearances. The goals have been shared among Röhl's men, with Michael Smith and Jamal Lowe contributing eight league goals between them.

Both sides demonstrated their attacking abilities on Boxing Day, with the duo playing out a breathtaking 3-3 draw at the Riverside Stadium. The Owls came from three goals down to secure a point, with Rav van den Bergh sent off for Boro.

Although the Championship duo possess attacking prowess, they will be looking to bolster their sides ahead of a crucial second half of the season.

A play-off spot will be the bare minimum for Middlesbrough, who currently occupy seventh position, while Wednesday eye an unlikely top six finish, with the club in ninth place.

With Waddingham drawing interest from the second tier, developments are likely to gather pace as the January window approaches.