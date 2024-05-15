Highlights Middlesbrough won't pursue Lewis O'Brien, leaving Sheffield United and Preston with a chance in the transfer market.

O'Brien's future at Forest is uncertain as he struggled with injuries during his time at Boro.

Boro seeks a different midfield profile and prioritizes Ayling while keeping an eye on the forward market patiently.

Middlesbrough have handed a boost to Preston North End and Sheffield United ahead of the summer transfer window as, according to The Northern Echo, the Teesside outfit have decided against pursuing a permanent move to sign Lewis O’Brien from Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder spent the campaign on loan with Michael Carrick’s team, where injuries proved a stumbling block to consistent appearances.

The 25-year-old featured 23 times in the Championship this term, including 18 starts, helping Boro to an eighth place finish in the table (all stats from Fbref).

O’Brien is now set to return to Forest, where a decision will need to be made over his future at the City Ground.

Lewis O'Brien - Middlesbrough league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 23 (18) 0 (1)

Lewis O’Brien transfer latest

Middlesbrough will not be pursuing the permanent signing of O’Brien, whose future at Forest is extremely uncertain going into the summer market.

It is unlikely he will have a role to play in Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans for next season.

The ex-Huddersfield Town player has struggled for game time since signing for the Reds in the summer of 2022, making just 13 league appearances during his two years with the club.

O’Brien was previously sent on loan to MLS side DC United prior to his move to the Riverside last summer.

Middlesbrough’s decision not to pursue a permanent deal will open the door for Sheffield United and Preston to make a move for the player, with both sides linked with signing him in the upcoming transfer market and O'Brien having previously suggested he'd love to return to The Riverside.

Boro are preparing their plans for the summer market as they eye improvements to the first team squad ahead of a promotion push next year.

It was an underwhelming campaign for Carrick’s team as they missed out on a second consecutive top six finish.

The Championship club are looking to improve their midfield options this summer, but O’Brien is not expected to be pursued.

Middlesbrough’s other transfer plans revealed

It is understood that Carrick is looking for a different profile of midfielder, with strengthening that area of the squad seen as a priority.

A permanent move for Luke Ayling is also being prioritised, although they face competition from the Blades again, as well as Birmingham City.

A forward is also being considered following Sam Greenwood’s return to Leeds United after his spell on loan from Elland Road.

However, it is expected that Middlesbrough are willing to be more patient in that area, with the club waiting to see how the market for strikers shakes out before making any concrete offers.

Boro decision opens door for Sheffield United and Preston

It’s not a massive surprise that Boro aren’t going to pursue a deal for O’Brien, even if he did perform well when available.

His injury issues meant he didn’t have the same impact many would’ve hoped for when he joined last summer, and a change in profile from Boro’s midfield may be the smarter move.

This does open the door for Preston and Sheffield United, and O’Brien would still be a solid signing for either side, providing he can stay fit.

The midfielder has plenty of Championship experience, and knows what it takes to help a team compete for promotion, having helped the Terriers reach the play-off final prior to his move to Forest in 2022.