Middlesbrough, Sheff Utd and Blackburn players name-dropped as Neil Warnock’s Viktor Gyokeres claim assessed: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Neil Warnock has claimed that Vitkor Gyokeres is the best player in the Championship up front.

Indeed, ahead of his Huddersfield Town side taking on the Coventry City this weekend, the veteran was quizzed on the Swedish forward.

In response, Warnock told the press, via Huddersfield Town’s YouTube: “I think he’s probably the best in the league, if I’m honest, up front.”

“Numerous times I think I’ve tried to sign him at Cardiff when we get promotion, but I mean everybody’s trying to sign him.

“No disrespect to Coventry and Mark [Robins] but I would put money that he won’t be there next season.”

With the above in mind, three of our FLW writers have assessed Warnock’s claim below, and given their thoughts on Gyokeres being the best player in the Championship ‘up front’.

Alfie Burns

There’s a lot to admire about Gyokeres and how he goes about his business. There’s not many weaknesses in his game: he’s strong, fast, intelligent with his movement and a clinical finisher, with numbers backing that up.

He’s sought after and Warnock is right to compare him to Aleksandar Mitrovic. Stylistically, he’s very similar.

Whether he’s currently the best striker in the Championship is another matter and Chuba Akpom probably has something to say about it. Whilst he’s playing as a No.10 right now, he’s still a focal point for Middlesbrough and has outscored Gyokeres overall and per 90 this season.

You’ve also got to weigh up what defines a striker. Iliman Ndiaye plays as a striker for Sheffield United and Ben Brereton Diaz plays off the left but very much up-front at Blackburn. They are two that are just as good, if not better.

Gyokeres is a quality player, though, and I’m not denying that. He’s probably Warnock’s ideal striker and his personal preference. Each to their own.

Think you’re a hardcore Middlesbrough fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who was the club's league top scorer in 2021/22? Isaiah Jones Andraz Sporar Duncan Watmore Matt Crooks

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Viktor Gyokeres is a massive talent at this level and deserves to test himself in a top division next season.

And, if you’re talking about out and out, traditional number nine’s, there might be an argument to be made that he is the best.

However, in modern football, the word striker is up for interpretation, as is Warnock’s ‘up front’ categorisation.

You’ve got players in the Championship like Iliman Ndiaye and Joao Pedro, for example, and particularly the former, who play and get into attacking areas for their side and carry goal threats, despite not necessarily being that traditional striker type.

The same can be said for Chuba Akpom at Middlesbrough this season, who is on fire at the moment, but playing just off Cameron Archer in what would traditionally be seen as a sort of number 10 role.

I think examining these comments has actually just highlighted one thing – the Championship is blessed with attacking talent, and all different types, too.

Gyokeres is undoubtedly one of the best players and strikers in the division, but, there are plenty of others who are talented, perhaps moreso, too.

Sam Rourke

I think it’s a fair shout in my eyes.

Gyokeres is the best number nine the league has to offer at the moment with his goal contributions this season and last proving incredibly productive.

Shouts must go to Iliman Ndiaye and Ben Brereton-Diaz who among the best attackers in the Championship, albeit don’t tend to play through the middle as a central striker like Gyokeres.

I’ve no doubt that the Swedish frontman will be in the Premier League next season and I expect a clamour for his signature when the summer window springs to life.