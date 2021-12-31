Middlesbrough set to take action in move that’ll affect Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday

Chris Wilder has been left furious by the handling of Middlesbrough’s Covid-19 outbreak by the EFL.

Middlesbrough are set to face Wilder’s former club Sheffield United on New Year’s Day in the early kick off slot.

However, due to injuries and infections of various members of his squad, Wilder confirmed today that the club will have to recall Djed Spence, Stephen Walker and Lewis Wing.

“It has ripped right through us. But we’ve been told we have to recall loan players. It’s baffling,” said Wilder, via Keith Downie on Twitter.

The three players will be recalled from Nottingham Forest, Tranmere Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Middlesbrough will be without nine senior players for Saturday’s game through Covid-19. Four more players are also missing from long-term injuries.

Wilder also confirmed that he is without 10 backroom staff currently.

Middlesbrough are fifth in the Championship table going into this weekend’s fixture. Wilder’s side ended 2021 with a 2-1 victory away at Blackpool, who are 13th.

This victory helped their playoff fight, with Huddersfield Town and QPR also winning. Stoke City’s defeat meant the gap to the eighth place side is now four points.

Middlesbrough’s opponents on Saturday are 12th in the table and have won their last four games.

The Verdict

Wilder has every reason to be angry with how this has been handled. When other games are being postponed throughout the league but theirs hasn’t been, it does seem unfair.

It is surprising that they have had to rely on recalling loanees back to the club. That is also unfair on the three players and the clubs they were playing for this season.

The players may have been settled in at their clubs and, long-term, were more likely to get playing minutes at their loaned club.

However, this will be a chance for all three to prove they are capable of stepping up to the required level of a playoff fighting side.