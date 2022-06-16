Middlesbrough set to swoop for in-demand 20 y/o amid West Brom and Sunderland interest

Championship outfit Middlesbrough are preparing a loan offer to Aston Villa for young forward Cameron Archer as they look to steal a march on others, according to a report from the Northern Echo.

The 20-year-old was a key player for Preston North End last term after arriving during the winter window, recording seven goals in 20 second-tier appearances as Ryan Lowe richly benefitted from his close relationship with Villa boss Steven Gerrard.

They are interested in negotiating a return for the striker after seeing him make a big impression at Deepdale but won’t be alone in their quest to land him.

Indeed, it has been reported that more than a dozen second-tier clubs including Watford and West Bromwich Albion are also keen on luring him away from Villa Park again, though he is likely to be given the chance to impress in pre-season before a decision is taken on his future.

Middlesbrough are another side who are looking at the possibility of taking him to the Riverside Stadium and are even preparing a loan offer for his services, according to the Northern Echo.

The Teesside outfit are in desperate need of adding to their forward department with Andraz Sporar, Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun returning to Sporting Lisbon, Brighton and Arsenal last month following the expiration of their loan deals.

The Verdict:

This would be nothing short of a coup if Boro were able to land him ahead of others, though they should be confident in doing so considering they are likely to be competing at the right end of the table throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

There are a couple of teams that could prevent this move though, with the Hornets potentially an attractive option considering they have just been relegated from the Premier League, though Emmanuel Dennis and Joao Pedro may limit his game time at Vicarage Road if both remain in Hertfordshire beyond the summer.

West Brom are also a tempting option with Steve Bruce already starting to build a team capable of competing at the higher end of the division – and Archer wouldn’t need to relocate if he was to make this short trip to The Hawthorns either.

Boro, however, may potentially sell Djed Spence in the coming weeks and they could use some of this money to try and tempt Villa into loaning him to Chris Wilder’s side over some of their second-tier rivals.

If a sizeable loan fee is paid, that may also tempt Gerrard into sending him on loan early, potentially meaning that the Teesside club have him at their disposal during pre-season and that can only be a good thing for them.