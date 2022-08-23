Middlesbrough set to sign Premier League player

As the summer transfer deadline edges closer, we can see club’s looking to get their final deals over the line in preparation for the first half of the season.

Whilst Chris Wilder has added to his side already this summer, the Middlesbrough boss has made no secret of the fact that he is looking for further additions in the next week to strengthen his side, who are yet to pick up three points this season.

Throughout the summer, the left hand side of Wilder’s team has been an area that has needed reinforcements and according to reporter John Percy, Boro have agreed a deal to sign left footed centre-back Matt Clarke from Brighton.

According to the report, this is a deal worth £2.25million and the 25-year-old is set to have his medical this afternoon.

This won’t be Clarke’s first taste of Championship football either as since signing for Brighton in 2019, he has had loan spells at both Derby County and West Brom.

The defender is yet to make a senior appearance for his current club but during his previous loan spells, he has racked up plenty of Championship experience

As previously mentioned, Clarke will undergo his medical this afternoon. However, all being well, there is an agreement in place that will see Chris Wilder’s side receive a boost.

The Verdict:

This is a great bit of business from Middlesbrough as they look to add the final touches to their squad in preparation for the end of the transfer window. Matt Clarke has gained plenty of Championship experience being a regular for both Derby and West Brom over the past three seasons meaning he should fit into the side well.

Not only is the move a good one for the club, but it will also be positive for the player too who since joining Brighton, has not been able to force his way into the side. This would give the player stability and the chance to try and build his career further than just being a loan player.

Clarke fits the bill for Wilder given he is a left-footed centre-back meaning the boss isn’t finding himself compromising his needs even with the deadline just over a week away.

You feel as though he will fit in well to what is already a fairly strong defence on paper at the Riverside Stadium and looks to be someone that can have an impact for a small fee.