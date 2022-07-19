Middlesbrough expected to make offer to experienced Championship player

Middlesbrough are expected to offer terms to former Stoke City wing-back Tommy Smith now that Djed Spence’s move to Tottenham Hotspur has been confirmed.

Smith has been on trial with Boro this summer after departing Stoke City at the end of his deal with the club.

Earlier this month, Chris Wilder suggested that whether or not Smith would earn himself a contract would depend on the situation of Djed Spence.

Now, with Spence’s Spurs transfer confirmed, The Northern Echo claim that Smith is expected to be offered a permanent deal by the club.

The former Potters defender has featured in all three of Middlesbrough’s pre-season friendlies and was also a part of their training camp in Portgual, report The Northern Echo.

The 30-year-old would come in as a more than able deputy to Isaiah Jones at right-wing-back.

The defender has amassed 240 Championship appearances to date, and also played in the Premier League for Huddersfield Town.

Last season at Stoke, Smith made 32 league appearances, registering six assists during those matches.

That is just three less assists than Isaiah Jones managed in 10 more league matches, highlighting what strong options Boro would have at the back were this one to go through.

The Verdict

Boro need cover at right-wing-back and on a free, there aren’t many better options out there.

Tommy Smith is an experienced operator at this level, and crucially, knows what it is like to win at this level.

The 30-year-old was a part of the Huddersfield Town squad that won promotion to the top-flight in 2016/17, with Smith starring in that campaign under David Wagner.

After such an impressive season last term, it is hard seeing Isaiah Jones being knocked out of the starting XI, but Smith is an extremely capable deputy if Jones can not play for whatever reason.