Middlesbrough set to secure deal for former Swansea figure

Chris Wilder is set to make an addition to his backroom staff in the form of ex-Swansea City man Andy Scott, per Football Insider.

The 49-year-old, who featured for the likes of Brentford and Oxford United as a player before going on to manage the Bees as well as Rotherham United and Aldershot, is preparing to join the Teessiders as their chief scout.

He only left Swansea this week after two-and-a-half years in his job as head of recruitment, citing a change in the strategy at the Swans as the main reason for his exit.

Scott held recruitment and scouting roles at Brentford and Watford before heading to south Wales and he will now join the transfer team at Boro, which is led by Kieran Scott – the club’s head of football.

The likes of Joel Piroe and Ryan Manning were signed for Swansea under Scott’s recommendations for cheap fees and Boro will be hoping that he can put his expertise to good use to unearth more bargain gems for their club.

The Verdict

This seems like a bit of smart recruiting from Middlesbrough.

Chris Wilder has made it very clear that despite what has been reported from his time at Sheffield United, he does not mind working with a recruitment team.

And Scott’s experience will only bolster that along with Scott being the head of footballing operations, meaning many good talents should come through the door at the Riverside Stadium.

From the work he did at Swansea it was never going to be too long before Scott was snapped up and low and behold it’s already happened.