Middlesbrough set to sanction player exit with destination decided

Middlesbrough are preparing to allow Josh Coburn to head out of the exit door before the transfer deadline, with Bristol Rovers agreeing a deal to sign the player on loan according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The striker has already got a handful of games at the Riverside under his belt but with Chris Wilder looking to move for other forward targets, the manager now appears to be willing to let him leave on a temporary basis.

Now, it could be Bristol Rovers who are the beneficiaries of the move, with the League One outfit set to sign him on a short-term deal. The Gas are looking to push on in League One now that they are back in the third tier and they could do so with the Championship striker upfront for them.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Bristol Rovers midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 1. Ollie Clarke Northampton Mansfield Port Vale Bradford

Coburn has played in a total of 23 second tier games for Boro so far in his career, with a total of five goals. That’s despite only three of those showings for the club being starts – and it also means he has an average of 0.80 goals or assists per 90, an incredible rate.

Even though the player has been in and around the Middlesbrough squad though, it appears as though there might not be much room for the 19-year-old at the Riverside Stadium this season. Wilder is eyeing other striker targets and with a number of options already at the club, he has fallen down the pecking order and could be heading to Bristol Rovers to get his gametime this campaign.

The Verdict

Josh Coburn joining Bristol Rovers could be one of the moves of the summer for the Gas.

When you look at his strike rate for Middlesbrough and also the fact that he has been a decent squad option for the side over the last few seasons, it looks like he could excel in the third tier this campaign. He’s scored when given the opportunity in the Championship, so to be given regular football a division lower, it could get even more from the forward.

It’s actually a surprising move to see Boro allowing him to leave, even if it is only on loan. Granted, he won’t start this season much for Middlesbrough again when you consider the type of player Wilder has brought in and has but he could still be a solid option from the bench.

The manager though must feel regular football will suit him better and Bristol Rovers will be delighted with this transfer move.