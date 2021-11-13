Middlesbrough set to rival West Ham in race for Arsenal player as Chris Wilder prepares January targets

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is already being active on the transfer side of things with him having watched Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun in action this week ahead of a January move, according to The Mirror.

Balogun has suggested to The Mirror that he is now open to a potential loan move away from Arsenal in the winter window as he targets more game time in the second half of the season. That comes after the forward played for England’s under-21s as they secured a 3-1 win against the Czech Republic at Turf Moor this week.

The 20-year-old has been on fire for Arsenal’s under-23s in Premier League 2 Division 1 so far this season with him firing home eight goals in nine appearances. While Balogun has also managed to make two Premier League appearances against Brentford and Chelsea and a further two in the cup competitions.

The latest report from The Mirror has now revealed that Balogun is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the January transfer window. It is believed that West Ham manager David Moyes could be keen to bring in the 20-year-old to try and bolster his side’s attacking options.

1 of 28 Britt Assombalonga started his career at which club? Peterborough United Norwich City Watford Wolves

While the report also adds that Wilder watched Balogun in action for England under-21s this week as he eyes up a potential loan move for the Arsenal prodigy in January. That comes with the new Boro manager starting to assess his potential targets for the winter window.

The verdict

This would be an exceptional potential signing for Middlesbrough to make in the January transfer window. Balogun is clearly a player with a lot of potential and he has shown with his form for Arsenal’s under-23s this term that he is ready to get more regular game time at first-team level.

The 20-year-old is clearly well regarded by Arsenal and has been given a number of first-team chances already in recent seasons. However, he has never really had the chance to have a lengthy run in the side and that is something that he could now really benefit from with a loan spell.

Wilder will need to bolster the attacking options in his squad and Balogun could come into the side at Middlesbrough and add real quality for them in the final third. You could see him commanding regular starts for Boro and he should be able to show his quality at Championship level.

West Ham might also be keen, but Middlesbrough might be able to guarantee more minutes for him and Arsenal might want to strengthen a top-four rival in the Premier League.