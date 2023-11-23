Highlights Middlesbrough want to extend Michael Carrick's contract to secure their future and reward him for their recent impressive form.

Carrick has proven himself as the right person for the job, leading Boro to a fourth-place finish last season.

Despite alleged interest from West Ham, Boro aims to tie Carrick down long-term to continue their upward trajectory and potentially reach the Premier League.

Middlesbrough are set to open talks with Michael Carrick over a new long-term deal before the end of the season, according to Teamtalk.

Carrick's current deal at the Riverside Stadium doesn't finish until 2025 but Boro chairman Steve Gibson is said to be keen to reward Carrick for the club's recent impressive form and to seal his long-term future at the club.

The job at Boro is Carrick's first permanent job in senior management, having previously been part of the Manchester United coaching staff where he took charge of 3 games on a caretaker basis in November 2021.

Why do Middlesbrough want to extend Michael Carrick's contract?

Signing a new deal at the club would give both Carrick and the club some security over his future. The former Manchester United man has impressed as Boro boss, taking the club to the play-offs last season and to 10th this season, just two points off the play-offs, despite a poor start to the campaign.

Carrick took over from Chris Wilder in October 2022 when the club were 21st in the table and looked to be in a relegation battle. He almost immediately turned things around, taking Boro to an impressive 4th place finish where they just fell short to Coventry in the play-offs. Despite this, the ex-Manchester United man had proved himself as the man for Boro going forward.

Carrick has been widely linked with former club West Ham United if David Moyes was to get the sack. The former midfielder spent seven years at the East London club after joining their academy in 1997. Given his links with the club, he may prove a popular appointment if Moyes were to leave and could take the club in a different direction with a long-term project.

Journalist Dean Jones told Give Me Sport that West Ham will be looking to take a different managerial approach when Moyes leaves, and that Carrick is on theirr radar. He said, “My expectation would be that they look to be forward-thinking. Unless West Ham suddenly find themselves in crisis and need crisis management, that's the only time I could see them going for somebody with huge experience as their next appointment.

“I would expect them though to go for somebody who's younger, more forward-thinking and is more in tune with the way that the game is heading in the next 10 years, rather than how it's been for the last 10 years. That's what I would be thinking

“Carrick is a really interesting one, but we have to see which direction his career goes in right now. But he's definitely somebody who is on West Ham's radar."

Given West Ham's alleged interest in Carrick it's crucial that Boro get him tied down long-term and Steve Gibson has begun those steps to do so.

Weekly wages: Middlesbrough's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Can Michael Carrick take Middlesbrough to the Premier League?

Despite an awful start to the season, Boro have turned it around and are just outside the play-off places. The club have lost just once since the middle of September and beat Championship pace-setters Leicester City last time out.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Over their last 10 games, Boro rank third in the Championship form table, just behind Leicester and Ipswich Town. This shows that they're a side with momentum and they'll be looking to continue their upward trajectory when they take on Bristol City on Saturday.

If Boro continue to play like they have in recent weeks, then there's absolutely no doubt that they'll be in the play-off mix again this season. They'll be looking to go one better this season and reach the Premier League for the first time since 2016/17. With Carrick in charge they'll believe that it's possible.