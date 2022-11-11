Middlesbrough plan to strike permanent agreement for 27-year-old amid loan spell away from Manchester City

Middlesbrough are planning to negotiate a permanent deal with Manchester City for goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

That’s according to journalist Ekrem Konur, with the 27-year-old appearing as one of the first names on the teamsheet since his loan move from the Etihad Stadium, making 16 league appearances, conceding 19 goals and keeping four clean sheets in the process.

Considering how poor Boro have been for much of the season so far, that’s a reasonably impressive record but it’s currently unclear whether he has a future under Pep Guardiola if or when he returns to the Etihad next summer.

Something that won’t help his cause was the performance of Stefan Ortega in midweek against Chelsea, playing an integral part in his side’s victory as they advanced to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

However, Steffen has remained in the starting lineup under manager Michael Carrick and looks set to remain above Liam Roberts in the pecking order for the remainder of the campaign if he can stay fit and on form.

And according to this latest update, Boro are now intending to bring in Steffen on a permanent basis, although it’s currently unclear whether the two sides will be able to secure an agreement.

The Verdict:

Looking at this potential deal from the player’s point of view, this is probably worth doing considering the fact he’s likely to fall back to third place in the pecking order if he returns to his parent club.

At 27, that would be crushing considering he should be approaching the peak of his career and failing to get much game time won’t be beneficial in his quest to force his way back into the United States national team either.

Although he faces considerable competition for a starting spot with the likes of Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath to compete with, he has the ingredients to be his nation’s first-choice stopper.

For City, there’s no real point having another senior keeper at the club with Ederson and Ortega there already, so it would be worthwhile for them to cash in on him if they get the chance to.

And for Boro, the fact City already have two capable keepers at their disposal should make this a cheaper permanent agreement to conclude, one they can tie up after selling the likes of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier in the summer.