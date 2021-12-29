Middlesbrough set to make decision regarding 21-year-old’s immediate future

Middlesbrough are set to recall 21-year-old goalkeeper Sol Brynn back into the squad, as per a report from Football Insider.

The young goalkeeper, who is currently on loan at Queen of the South, has featured 16 times in the Scottish Championship this season, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

The report states that Chris Wilder wants the 21-year-old to challenge for a regular spot for the second-tier outfit.

Representing Boro’s U18s and U23s in recent years, Brynn is yet to make his competitive debut at first-team level for the Teessiders.

Middlesbrough have high hopes for the young goalkeeper, with Brynn impressing during his loan stint away from the club thus far.

Boro currently have Joe Lumley, Luke Daniels and Dejan Stojanovic within the senior set up at the Riverside Stadium, with Brynn set to increase competition levels even more.

The verdict

Wilder must rate Brynn very highly to be recalling him whilst having three senior options available to him, which is very promising for Middlesbrough fans.

Players coming through the academy is always an exciting prospect for any fanbase, and with the young goalkeeper progressing excellently in Scotland, Brynn is certainly one that Boro fans will be eager to see.

With Boro set to recall the 21-year-old, it would be no surprise, and highly likely, to see at least one goalkeeper at the club depart, with Stojanovic looking the most likely candidate at this stage.

Brynn has impressed during his loan spell away from the club, and it seems it is now about doing on it the big stage for a club who will be hoping to challenge for promotion.