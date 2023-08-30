Middlesbrough have embarked upon a turbulent start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign following a whole host of significant player departures.

Michael Carrick's side reached the play-offs last term and were earmarked as promotion hopefuls this season but have struggled in recent weeks and are in the relegation zone at present.

Middlesbrough lost 1-0 at home to Millwall in their opening encounter and have failed to pick up from there on in, with their next outing producing a shocking 3-0 defeat away at Coventry.

They subsequently drew 1-1 at fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town, however, Boro returned to losing ways with a harrowing 4-2 loss against West Bromwich Albion too, causing further concern among supporters.

With just three league goals to their name - the second-lowest in the division at the time of writing - many of their difficulties have been linked to an inability to create and, crucially, convert chances.

But that should come as little surprise given that Boro are yet to properly replace the remarkable loan trio of Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey, and Cameron Archer or 29-goal forward Chuba Akpom, who embarked upon a breakout, award-winning campaign before departing for Ajax this month.

That said, it is a factor that Carrick is trying to remedy and as such, he has directed his pursuits towards in-demand Everton forward Tom Cannon.

Middlesbrough plotting transfer bid for Everton's Tom Cannon

According to a recent Patreon report from Alan Nixon, Middlesbrough are looking to make a late bid for Cannon amid interest from the Championship all summer.

The striker has faced an uncertain immediate future at Goodison Park, as Sean Dyche's striker stable had been somewhat light though they have since secured the signing of Beto from Udinese which has had a knock-on effect.

Middlesbrough netted £12m from the aforementioned sale of Akpom to Ajax, and it is believed that they have a transfer kitty that they are attempting to make the most of in order to bring Cannon to the Riverside Stadium on a permanent basis.

It comes as a real twist for Everton, who are said to have received a whole host of loan offers for the prospect.

However, Boro will also face intense competition from North East adversaries Sunderland if they sell Ross Stewart before Friday, with Southampton reportedly angling a formal bid imminently.

This is despite them reportedly closing in on a swoop for Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn, while Preston North End are also keen but will also have to strike a permanent offer if they are to reunite with Cannon after expressing loan interest.

Would Everton's Tom Cannon be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

At this stage, the 20-year-old appears exactly what Middlesbrough need.

He scored eight times from 20 matches while on loan with Preston in the previous season, and with that experience and a full campaign under his belt, you can imagine that output will elevate further if he makes the move to Teesside.

Boro simply need goals, and Cannon can bring just that.

Cannon is also a lively presence up top and often causes problems for opposition defenders with his direct runs in behind and willingness to drive forward at defenders, both of which would suit Boro's quick-paced style of play in the final third.

While signing him on loan would still represent very positive business, buying him outright signals a real statement of intent and would likely see the Teessiders make a sizeable profit in years to come.