Middlesbrough supporters have had to wait a while, but it looks as though two problem positions could be getting sorted at the Riverside Stadium.

A lot of Boro's incoming transfer activity has been based on potential, with the likes of Morgan Rogers, Alex Gilbert, Sam Silvera and Rav van den Berg by no means the finished articles.

And it appears that their 1-0 defeat to Millwall on Saturday in the opening weekend of Championship action for the 2023-24 season is set to spring the Teessiders back into life in the transfer market.

Boro had lots of success in the loan market last season, with Cameron Archer, Aaron Ramsey and Ryan Giles all playing significant parts in their run to the play-offs.

What is the latest on Middlesbrough's transfer pursuits?

Head coach Michael Carrick has had no luck in trying to get any of the trio back though - he has lost 11 goals from Archer as he looks to be staying at Aston Villa to fight for a place, Ramsey is heading for Burnley on a permanent basis from Villa and whilst Boro tried hard to sign Giles permanently, he moved on to Luton Town for a shot at Premier League football.

Middlesbrough have had to turn their attentions elsewhere, and after news emerged of a deal being agreed for Atalanta's Ivorian striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, they now look to be closing in on their Giles replacement.

According to Midtjyllands Avis and reporter Peter Sorensen, Boro are in negotiations with Danish outfit Silkeborg for their left-back Lukas Engel, with Silkeborg themselves releasing a statement to the Stock Market to confirm that they are in negotiations to sell the 24-year-old.

And per Sorensen's report, the fee for Engel's proposed move would be around 17 million Danish Kroner (£1.3 million), which is significantly less than what Boro would have been paying to bring Giles back to the Riverside Stadium as he moved to Luton for £5 million.

Who is Lukas Engel?

Engel started his career in the lower leagues of Denmark with Kastrup Boldklub but it was his performances for Fremad Amager a few years later that got him a move to Vejle in the top flight.

A striker earlier in his career a few years ago, Engel transitioned to become more of a versatile left-sided player in his final year with Fremad and when signing for Vejle in 2021, he was utilised as a left-winger.

Engel moved into a full-back role though when signing for Silkeborg - initially on loan - in the early stages of 2022 before making it a permanent move last summer.

In 35 appearances for Silkeborg last season, Engel notched 10 assists - four of them coming in Europa Conference League competition - and his performances have brought him to the attention of Boro, who now look poised to land his signature.

Boro had to play Hayden Coulson at left-back against Millwall at the weekend due to their lack of replacement for Giles, having played 31 times for Aberdeen last season.

Should Middlesbrough finalise a deal for Engel though, he will likely be thrust straight into the first-team picture as he has already played three times this season for Silkeborg with the Danish Superliga beginning earlier than the English leagues.