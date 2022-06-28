Middlesbrough set to finalise transfer swoop for Manchester City player

Middlesbrough are expected to complete the signing of Manchester City keeper Zack Steffen on loan.

The American, who has won 29 caps for his country, has spent the past few years as the number two for the Premier League champions behind Ederson.

However, with Stefan Ortega in line to join Pep Guardiola’s side, that would allow Steffen to leave and TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has confirmed that a move to Teesside is close.

It’s no secret that Chris Wilder is desperate to strengthen the goalkeeping department, with Luke Daniels and Joe Lumley not impressing last season, and the latter has already left to join Reading.

Whilst Liam Roberts has been brought in from Northampton Town, the Boro boss was always going to want a more proven number one and it appears as though Steffen will be his man.

The 27-year-old made nine appearances for City last season, the most high-profile of which came in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool at Wembley earlier this year.

Boro begin their Championship campaign against West Brom in just over a month’s time.

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Chris Brunt Yes No

The verdict

This would be an outstanding signing for Middlesbrough because they need a new number one and in Steffen they are getting a player with good pedigree.

He hasn’t played much for City but he has still featured regularly for USA and he has played in the Bundesliga and MLS over the years.

So, he should be an upgrade on what they have and it would continue what has been a very good week or so in the market for Boro as Wilder looks to build a team that can push for automatic promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.