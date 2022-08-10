Middlesbrough set to finalise move for six-cap international

Middlesbrough are set to complete a move for Mallorca forward Matthew Hoppe, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

It is understood that Boro have beaten Sunderland in the race for Hoppe’s signature.

Middlesbrough have been keeping tabs on Hoppe for over a year and believe that his style of play will suit the English game.

After waiting for a work permit, the forward underwent a medical at the Championship club yesterday and is expected to officially become a Boro player ahead of tonight’s League Cup clash with Barnsley.

Capped on six occasions at senior level by the United States, Hoppe will be hoping to earn a place in the squad that is set to participate in the World Cup later this year by delivering the goods for Boro in the second-tier.

Barring a late twist, the 21-year-old will become Middlesbrough’s seventh signing of the current transfer window.

Ryan Giles and Zack Steffen both sealed loan moves to the Riverside Stadium earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, Marcus Forss, Darragh Lenihan, Tommy Smith and Liam Roberts have all joined Boro on permanent deals.

Boro will be aiming to get back to winning ways this evening after suffering a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

Literally 99% of Middlesbrough supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Boro quiz - Can you?

1 of 28 Who is Middlesbrough's current manager? Gary Rowett Chris Hughton Neil Warnock Chris Wilder

The Verdict

With Hoppe set to seal a move to Middlesbrough, it will be interesting to see how long it will take him to adjust to life in the Championship as he hasn’t played in this division during his career.

After being limited to just five league appearances in the previous campaign for Mallorca, the forward will be determined to establish himself as a key player for Boro.

Given that Josh Coburn is set to be out of action for six to eight weeks due to injury, Hoppe will be tasked with providing some competition for fellow forwards Forss and Chuba Akpom in the absence of the 19-year-old.

With Boro looking to launch a push for promotion, they will need all of the aforementioned players to chip in with goals and assists over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.