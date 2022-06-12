Middlesbrough set to complete swoop for out of contract 27-year-old

Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of Northampton Town goalkeeper Liam Roberts, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Roberts joined Northampton last summer, and made 49 appearances in all competitions for the League Two side.

Although the Cobblers missed out on promotion after defeat in the play-offs, Roberts won plenty of praise for his performances, and was voted the best ‘keeper in the division at the recent PFA awards.

Now it seems as though that has seen the 27-year-old attract some considerable attention from further up the pyramid.

According to this latest update, Roberts has now been lined up for a move to Middlesbrough, in a deal that could potentially see him compete for the number one spot in Chris Wilder’s side.

Roberts’ contract with Northampton expires this summer, and although the Cobblers have offered him a new deal, it now appears that a switch to the Riverside Stadium is more likely.

The Verdict

This is an interesting deal to consider from a Middlesbrough perspective.

The step-up to the Championship from League Two is a rather considerable one, so there could be something of a risk associated with this one.

However, the fact he is available on a free means there will be no great financial loss here, while they will have other options available to step in if this deal does not work out.

You also get the feeling that Roberts will see this as a big opportunity for himself to show what he can do at a higher level, so it will be intriguing to see how this works out for those involved.