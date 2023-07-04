Middlesbrough are closing in on a $1m+ deal to recruit Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera, a report from FTBL has revealed.

Michael Carrick's side are now getting busy in the transfer market, with Rav van den Berg and Alex Gilbert also closing in on moves to the Riverside as Boro look to establish themselves as early favourites for promotion.

Falling at the penultimate hurdle last year against Coventry City, they will be keen to go all the way this time, but may not rely on experience to get them back to the Premier League if their likely signings are anything to go by.

Who else was in the race for Sammy Silvera?

Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle reportedly matched Boro's offer with their bids also being accepted - and there were five offers accepted in total according to FTBL.

Four of these offers came from the Championship - but one side that didn't manage to make a breakthrough in negotiations was Hearts - who didn't match the bids that other sides had put in.

Interestingly, there was an offer from Japan but instead of making that shorter trip to Asia, the winger has decided to make the switch to the UK.

Why has Sammy Silvera chosen Middlesbrough?

Silvera chose England because his mother lives in the English capital and works there too.

Although a move to Stoke may have made more sense because it's closer to London, Silvera chose Boro specifically because they are likely to be promotion challengers next season following a solid 2022/23 campaign.

The Potters may also be in contention for promotion next term if they enjoy a successful summer - but they have spent much of the past five years in midtable.

Has Sammy Silvera made the right decision on his future?

It looks as though this deal is all but completed, with the two teams needing to sort out the finer details before Silvera heads to the UK to undergo a medical.

This will come as a relief to the 22-year-old, who has probably made the right choice by making the move to Teesside.

Not only will Riley McGree help him to settle in as a fellow Australian - but he will have the opportunity to ply his trade under a very talented manager.

It feels as though he could have a big part to play at Boro too. Although he isn't guaranteed to start straight away, the fact he's a natural winger will allow Carrick's team to fully utilise the width of the pitch.

Silvera and Isaiah Jones could stretch teams if they hug the touchline, so it will be interesting to see how the former is used by Carrick.