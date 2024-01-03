Plymouth Argyle have already lost their manager in the form of Steven Schumacher in the last few weeks, and now they are set to be hit with a further blow.

The Pilgrims invested in young talents permanently and on loan in the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Championship, with one of those incomings being attacking midfielder Finn Azaz.

Azaz spent the 2022-23 season on loan with the Pilgrims and played a significant part in their title-winning campaign in League One, scoring eight times and notching nine assists in 34 appearances.

And the 23-year-old has taken that form into the Championship and almost bettered it, as with over half the season gone the Republic of Ireland youth international has scored seven goals and also racked up five assists from his 26 appearances.

Finn Azaz's Plymouth Argyle Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 26 Average Minutes Per Game 68 Goals 7 xG (Expected Goals) 4.69 Assists 5 xA (Expected Assists) 5.59 Shots Per Game 2.0 Touches Per Game 45.4 Pass Accuracy 78% Key Passes Per Game 2.4 Big Chances Created 10 Interceptions Per Game 0.7 Tackles Per Game 0.7 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.3 Duels Won Per Game 3.3 Possession Lost Per Game 11.7 Stats As Of January 2, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

That kind of form has seen Azaz attract mid-season interest though, and Aston Villa are set to exercise their option to recall the creative midfielder and sell him permanently - and it's not going to be a permanent move to Home Park for the ex-West Brom man.

Middlesbrough agree deal for Aston Villa midfielder Azaz

And according to a report from Football Insider, negotiations have clearly moved quickly as a deal has already been agreed for Azaz.

It was reported on Wednesday morning by TEAMtalk that both Middlesbrough and Southampton were battling it out for Azaz's services as they both look to add some more creativity to their ranks in the final third.

And per Football Insider's report, it is Boro that are set to win the battle for his services, as they have agreed a £2 million deal with Villa.

It is claimed that Michael Carrick's side have fended off interest from the Saints, as well as Bristol City and French outfit Toulouse for Azaz, with personal terms now needing to be agreed.

Azaz's departure will hurt Plymouth but strengthen Middlesbrough

There were question marks as to whether Azaz would be able to step up with Plymouth to the second tier, but he has really made an impact with the Pilgrims.

And his stunning side-footed volley against Watford on New Year's Day just showed what he has in his locker, therefore it's no surprise that other clubs are keen on his services.

It was never likely that Azaz would break through at Aston Villa, so they are right to cash in whilst his stock is at its very highest, even if it is harsh on Plymouth to recall him halfway through an agreement and sell him on - that is the nature of the business of football though.

Middlesbrough have been in somewhat of a slump recently though, and they are sure to benefit from adding Azaz to their squad, providing he can agree personal terms.

The likes of Sam Greenwood and Morgan Rogers are talented, but Azaz has been more proven in the league this season and should be a fine addition.