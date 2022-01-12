Middlesbrough set to beat Celtic in transfer chase with medical set to take place

Riley McGree is close to signing for Middlesbrough from Charlotte FC according the Football Insider.

The 23-year-old is reportedly in talks and having a medical with Boro after Celtic could not match the financial package Chris Wilder’s men were able to offer.

McGree spent well over a year on loan at Birmingham City from October 2020 to December 2021 where he made 28 Championship appearances and scored three times.

Middlesbrough are a little short in depth terms in central midfield with Martin Payero and James Lea Siliki struggling to adapt physically to the Championship.

The Australia international also operated as a number ten at times under Lee Bowyer, and McGree’s ability to do that would definitely add to Chris Wilder’s tactical flexibility.

Despite finishing 2021 very strongly McGree was never able to fully establish himself in the starting XI at St Andrew’s, suggesting that it may take time for Wilder to integrate him into the regular first team picture at The Riverside.

It would certainly be a statement of intent and support of Wilder, for Middlesbrough to get this deal over the line despite facing competition from Celtic in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has his best years ahead of him and Wilder would be confident of shaping them in a very positive way moving forward.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you name which club Middlesbrough signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 What club did Boro sign Ugo Ehiogu from? Birmingham City Watford Aston Villa West Ham

Boro have a go to midfield three of Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks and Marcus Tavernier.

Below that, there is a lack of Championship experience and senior depth in the position that could become a problem if one of the established trio were to pick up an injury.

With McGree in the squad, most suited to replacing Tavernier in the trio, Wilder would be able to shuffle his pack far more regularly and in such a way that would likely pay dividends in approaching the business end of the season.

Where this deal would leave Siliki and Payero’s futures at Middlesbrough remains to be seen, but after winning the race for Folarin Balogun this morning, it is clear that the relationship between Kieran Scott and Chris Wilder is a very productive one.