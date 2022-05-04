Middlesbrough set to battle Norwich City and Watford for 28-year-old Dutchman

Former Netherlands international Jean-Paul Boetius is a man in-demand on British shores this summer, with Championship play-off contenders Middlesbrough one of the clubs interested, according to The Telegraph.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at German Bundesliga outfit Mainz this summer, where he has played for four years after making a €3.5 million move from Feyenoord.

Boetius has featured 31 times in Germany’s top flight this season, scoring two goals and assisting four times, but his next destination could be England.

The attacking midfielder is on the radar of Chris Wilder at Boro, who could potentially be a Premier League club next season if they manage to finish in the top six and win the play-offs.

But the Teessiders are set for a battle on their hands, with Boetius also wanted by two Premier League clubs.

Both Norwich City and Watford – the former who are already confirmed to be in next season’s Championship whilst the latter are all-but down as well – are also in the running for Boetius as they both prepare for EFL football in 2022-23.

The Verdict

Boetius has had a career based at some decent clubs, with Feyenoord, Genk, Basel and now Mainz all taking him in – and you don’t get capped by the Netherlands if you’re not talented.

The Championship would be a step down from the level he is currently playing at though, so you can imagine that he could definitely flourish in English football.

The kind of teams that are said to be interested in Boetius can definitely pay him decent wages – they are the outfits that you expect to be challenging for promotion next season.

It will be interesting to see who wins the battle – unless a curveball is thrown and he ends up in another country as there’s bound to be interest from elsewhere.