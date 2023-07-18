Middlesbrough are set to lose Liam Roberts to Barnsley, with Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Jamie Jones in line to replace him.

That's according to Dominic Shaw of The Northern Echo, who believes Boro will sign their third goalkeeper of the summer imminently.

Middlesbrough have had a complete overhaul in the goalkeeper department, with Seny Dieng arriving for a fee in the region of £2 million from Queens Park Rangers, signing a four-year contract at the Riverside Stadium.

One area that was key for Michael Carrick's side to strengthen this summer was in between the sticks, as they lost the services of Zack Steffen, who returned to parent club Manchester City.

The USMNT stopper was an important performer for the club, as he kept nine clean sheets in 42 Championship games.

Middlesbrough didn't stop with just Dieng, also securing the services of Australian 'keeper Tom Glover from Melbourne City to compete with the Senegalese international.

That left Roberts' immediate future at the Riverside in doubt, with the former Northampton goalkeeper into the final year of his contract with Boro.

What's the latest with Liam Roberts and Middlesbrough?

Roberts looks set to have played his last game for Middlesbrough, with the goalkeeper close to joining Barnsley on a season-long loan, according to Dominic Shaw.

Due to his contract expiry, it will effectively end his time in the North East. Roberts played five times for Boro in total.

He will replace Brad Collins between the sticks at Barnsley, who left the club for Coventry City yesterday.

Who will replace Roberts at Middlesbrough?

Jamie Jones was most recently at Wigan Athletic, but is now a free agent, and Shaw is reporting that he will be the replacement for Roberts at Middlesbrough.

The 34-year-old played for Wigan for the last six years, and departs the DW Stadium with 117 appearances to his name.

Shaw is reporting that Wigan wanted to keep their club captain Jones, and offered the goalkeeper a new deal, but he opted to move on from the League One club and will now link up with Boro instead.

He will compete with Glover and Dieng, but the latter is expected to be the number-one at the Riverside next season.

It's been all-change in the 'keeper department at Middlesbrough, with Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels having left the club on permanent deals this summer, and Sol Brynn linking up with Leyton Orient on loan, too.

Have Middlesbrough improved in the goalkeeper department?

Dieng is clearly a good option on a permanent basis to replace Steffen, and should be more than capable in Carrick's system.

Glover is the unknown, but was a low-risk signing from the A-League, and could become much better in the right environment and under better coaching.

Jones is a clear upgrade on Daniels and Lumley, with the former Wigan stopper coming out of last season with credit despite the club's relegation to the third tier.

Overall, it appears that Carrick has a slightly better pool of options available to him again, meaning that they should be well covered in this department for yet another promotion push in the Championship, which was the minimum expectation.