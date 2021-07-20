Middlesbrough set sights on triple signing ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Middlesbrough are reportedly lining up moves for Sol Bamba, Kadeem Harris and Junior Hoilett, according to TEAMtalk.

The trio are all currently free-agents, after leaving their respective clubs when their contracts reached a conclusion at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Bamba had been with Cardiff City since 2016, and made 118 appearances in total for the Bluebirds, before calling time on his days with the Championship side, and he is now reportedly training with the club ahead of a potential move.

Hoilett played alongside Bamba whilst under the management of Neil Warnock at Cardiff City, although his five-year spell was brought to a conclusion this summer when his contract with Mick McCarthy’s side expired.

Neil Warnock is evidently keen on a reunion with two of his former players, although it remains to be seen as to what stage of negotiations the club are currently at with either of them at this stage.

Whilst Harris was most recently on the books with Sheffield Wednesday, as he made 88 appearances for the Owls. However, his efforts weren’t enough this term, as Darren Moore’s men were relegated from the Championship on the final day of the 2020/21 league campaign.

Middlesbrough are set to take on Fulham in their opening game of the 2021/22 season, in what is likely to be a tricky test for them at Craven Cottage.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be a really smart bit of business.

Bamba’s experience could certainly come in useful with Middlesbrough, and it’s the sort of deal that you have to trust Neil Warnock’s judgement with, as he’s worked with the defender not so long ago.

Whilst Harris and Hoilett would provide Middlesbrough with much-needed pace into their team this season, and they’re exactly the sort of players that could thrive with Boro in the near future.

They’ve both got points to prove after leaving their clubs this summer, and if they can hit the ground running with Warnock’s side, then this could turn out to be some of the signings of the season, as Middlesbrough target a top-six finish in the Championship this term.