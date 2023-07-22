Highlights Luton Town is confident of winning the race to sign Ryan Giles from Wolverhampton Wanderers for around £5m, which would give him his first shot at the Premier League.

Middlesbrough's hopes of bringing Giles back to the team have been dashed, leaving Carrick to urgently address the left-back position and consider other transfer targets.

The failure to sign Giles will impact Middlesbrough's budget and potentially redirect funds towards other areas of the team, as Carrick aims to strengthen the squad before the new season begins on August 5.

Luton Town are ‘increasingly confident’ of winning the race to sign Ryan Giles from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ryan Giles to leave Wolves

The left-back starred for Middlesbrough on loan last season, registering 11 assists from left-back and becoming a key player under Michael Carrick. Therefore, Boro were desperate to bring Giles back to Teesside.

Wolves wanted to assess Giles in pre-season, with Julen Lopetegui having a look at the player over the past few weeks. However, with Huge Bueno and Rayan Ait-Nouri also in the squad, it was going to be difficult for the 23-year-old to break in.

That’s proven to be the case, as it was confirmed that Giles didn’t travel with the team to Portugal, as he instead remained in England to complete a move away.

Luton to see off Boro to sign Ryan Giles

The big problem for Middlesbrough was that they weren’t the only club keen on the left-sider, with Luton Town also in the hunt for his signature.

Not only could the Hatters offer Premier League football to Giles, following their play-off final win back in May, but he also has worked with boss Rob Edwards before.

The Luton chief was with Wolves’ academy and U23 side before making the move into management, so he has seen Giles develop as a player, and he will know all about his qualities and character.

So, it’s perhaps no surprise that Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse revealed that a move to Kenilworth Road is now on the cards for Giles.

“Update on this: Luton increasingly confident of signing Giles for about £5m. Clubs at final stages of talks and should happen if all proceeds smoothly. Would be his first proper crack at the Premier League.”

What does this mean for Middlesbrough?

There’s no denying that this is a massive blow for Boro, as Giles was excellent for them last season, so he would’ve slotted in easily to the team and once again been key to the side moving forward.

With Marc Bola also moving on this summer, it’s an area of the pitch that Carrick needs to address urgently, and you would presume they were holding back on other deals in the hope that Giles would move to the Riverside Stadium.

Now, they at least know what’s happening, so it will allow the recruitment team to move on to other targets, and it’s something they will look to get sorted as quickly as possible.

Middlesbrough summer transfer plans

This will also impact the budget that Carrick has at his disposal. At £5m, Giles was going to be a fairly significant outlay for the club, so the fact he isn’t coming means the money can be put elsewhere.

There are still doubts over some key players at the club, notably Chuba Akpom, and Carrick will want to add to the group ahead of the new season, as he looks to build on the fantastic job he did last time out.

Boro begin their Championship campaign at home to Millwall on August 5.