Middlesbrough set for talks with front-running managerial candidate

Michael Carrick is set for Middlesbrough talks this afternoon regarding the managerial vacancy at the club.

According to the Mail Online, the former England midfielder is closing in on taking charge of the first team squad.

The Championship side are searching for a replacement for Chris Wilder, who was relieved of his duties early last week following a poor run of form that had the team in the relegation zone.

Leo Percovich has taken on the role of interim manager in the time since, and has lifted the club to 21st in the table.

But it is believed that Carrick is now the frontrunner to become the next permanent head coach at the Riverside.

The 41-year old’s previous experience amounts to a coaching role with Manchester United from 2018 to 2021, where he worked under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

Upon the Norwegian’s departure from the Red Devils, Carrick oversaw three games as interim manager.

Quiz: 14 questions about Middlesbrough’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 Who scored Middlesbrough's first goal of the 2022/23 campaign? Matt Crooks Duncan Watmore Isaiah Jones Chuba Akpom

He led United to two wins and a draw in games against Arsenal, Villarreal and Chelsea, before making his own departure from the club upon the appointment of Ralf Rangnick.

The former midfielder has not been involved with football since.

The Verdict

This would be a bold appointment from Boro and represents a huge gamble.

Carrick’s three games in charge at United saw him bring the team back to basics in order to solidify a leaky defence.

This worked out relatively well given how poor United were before his run of games in charge.

But this is such a small sample size that he is still an incredibly unproven coach at any level.

Given Boro’s precarious league position it is difficult to justify such a risk given the standard of other candidates readily available.