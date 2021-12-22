Middlesbrough set for potential transfer tussle as they eye up move for 25-year-old

Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in making a move for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath in the January transfer window, according to the Irish Independent.

However, the Championship outfit may have a battle of their hands to secure the 25-year-old’s services next month as Hibernian, Aberdeen, Hearts and Dundee United are all believed to be keeping tabs on the Republic of Ireland international.

McGrath’s current contract at St Mirren is set to expire next summer and he has yet to agree fresh terms with the Scottish side despite the fact that he has been offered a new deal.

It is understood that the Saints are open to the possibility of selling the attacking midfielder as January represents the last chance that they will get to secure a fee for him.

During the 2021/22 campaign, McGrath has managed to provide four direct goal contributions in 20 appearances for St Mirren in all competitions.

The attacking midfielder has also featured on six occasions for his national side this year.

After scoring in a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in September, McGrath backed up this promising display by finding the back of the net during Ireland’s 4-0 victory over Qatar in October.

The Verdict

Whilst Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder will be keen to stamp his own authority on the club’s squad by making some signings next month, he ought to avoid the possibility of being dragged into a transfer tussle for McGrath.

Although McGrath is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.12 in the Scottish Premiership, he has yet to make an appearance in the Championship during his career and thus may struggle to adapt to the competitiveness that this division is famed for.

Furthermore, when you consider that Martin Payero and Matt Crooks are both capable of playing in a more advanced role, it could be argued that Wilder may not necessarily need to strengthen his options in this particular position.

Given that Boro have only managed to score 25 goals in 23 league games this season, Wilder may find it beneficial to focus on securing the services of a striker in the transfer window instead of making a move for McGrath.