Despite playing 18 times for Leeds United in the Premier League last season, Sam Greenwood was seemingly on the fringes of Daniel Farke's side going into the 2023-24 season after a reshaping of the Elland Road squad.

Whilst still a promising young talent, there was no real room in the attacking unit of Farke for Greenwood, so the decision was made by the Whites' top brass to send the attacking midfielder out on loan for the 2023-24 season.

And it was Championship rivals Middlesbrough who came in late in the transfer window to take Greenwood on loan, and he's certainly sparkled since his arrival at the Riverside Stadium.

Whilst not immediately slotting into Michael Carrick's starting 11, Greenwood has found a regular berth on the left flank of a 4-2-3-1 where he can cut inside onto his right foot and make things happen, scoring four times - one of which was a fantastic free-kick winner against Leicester City.

Sam Greenwood's Middlesbrough Championship Stats 2023-24, As Per Sofascore Appearances 14 Goals 4 Expected Goals (xG) 1.71 Assists 2 Expected Assists (xA) 0.80 Big Chances Missed 0 Big Chances Created 1 Shots Per Game 1.6 Key Passes Per Game 0.6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.6 Fouled Per Game 1.4 Pass Success % 75% (Stats Correct As Of November 30, 2023)

And Middlesbrough may have struck themselves a bargain as a revelation that emerged from their agreement with Leeds recently will see them potentially land Greenwood for a cheap fee.

What agreement do Middlesbrough and Leeds have for Sam Greenwood?

The Athletic revealed in October that when signing Greenwood on loan, a permanent fixed fee was agreed for if Boro want to sign the attacker in the summer of 2024.

That fee is set to be a small £1.5 million, which has come as a surprise to many due to Greenwood's age and technical ability.

However, Greenwood would have to agree personal terms still with Boro if that option were to be triggered, and there's no guarantee that he would make the full-time switch to Teesside.

Per a report from TEAMtalk though, Boro are hedging their bets on being promoted to the Premier League in order to keep Greenwood as there is now significant interest from the top flight in his services.

What clubs are interested in signing Sam Greenwood?

According to TEAMtalk's report, a number of Premier League clubs have been tracking Greenwood in recent weeks due to his strong performances for Boro.

West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Fulham have all been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old, but there are also Championship clubs as well that are believed to be keen, including Leicester City and Southampton, although like Boro they'd likely need to be promoted for a move to happen.

And should Greenwood turn down a permanent move to Carrick's side, then it will open Leeds up to getting a fee greater than the £1.5 million they agreed with Middlesbrough, which is probably way under his true value for his current ability and also potential.