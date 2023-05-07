Boca Juniors are heavily considering triggering an option to purchase Martin Payero on a permanent basis.

According to Teamtalk, the Argentine outfit have a clause worth £5million to make his loan move permanent this summer.

Payero played a role in helping the team secure their domestic league title in 2022 and has featured six times in the 2023 campaign so far.

Does Martin Payero have a future at Middlesbrough?

Boro also reportedly have no say on whether Boca trigger the clause or not, meaning any decision will be out of their hands.

The 2022 champions are planning to then sell the midfielder in the summer, with the 24-year-old attracting interest from Italian side Atalanta.

It is believed that Boca could make as much as three times what they can pay to sign Payero for.

The Argentine signed for Boro in 2021, but has made just 16 league appearances for the club in that time.

Payero was loaned out to Boca in the summer of 2022, where he has been a consistent presence in the side.

But he has drawn attention from Europe for his performances while out on loan.

The likes of Monaco, Sevilla and Union Berlin are all also interested in signing the midfielder, but it is believed that Atalanta are leading the race at this stage.

Meanwhile, Boro are in contention for promotion to the Premier League.

Michael Carrick has overseen an incredible rise in good form since taking charge midway through the campaign.

Middlesbrough go into the final game of the season on Monday having already secured a play-off place.

Boro will finish fourth in the Championship table regardless of the result they achieve against promotion rivals Coventry City in the final game of the season.

Will Middlesbrough get a good deal for Martin Payero?

That Boca are looking to cash-in on the player for up to potentially £15 million, this now feels like a missed opportunity for the club.

Making only £5 million in comparison will feel like the worst £5 million the club could’ve made, but it is still a sizable chunk of money to earn for a player who has no impact on the first team squad.

This will be the second year in a row that Middlesbrough will receive a big fee for a player who spent the season out on loan.

That should raise concerns as to why players aren’t performing at their potential at the Riverside.