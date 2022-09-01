Middlesbrough set for considerable transfer blow on striker target

Groningen forward Jorgen Strand Larsen is set to secure a move to Spanish top-tier side Celta Vigo during deadline day, according to a Twitter update from Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old was believed to be on Boro’s radar and had made a bid for the Norwegian in their attempts to strengthen their forward department – but were previously believed to be £4m apart from the Dutch club in their valuation.

The latter were previously thought to be holding out for £12m, a price tag that could have potentially been met by the Teesside outfit following their decision to cash in on the likes of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier.

Do you love Middlesbrough FC? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 How old is Juninho? 45 48 49 51

However, the English side’s boss Chris Wilder has made it clear that the club won’t pay over the odds for players and with that, a move seemed to stall for the forward who previously looked set to stay with his current side.

But it has now been revealed by Romano that an €11m fee has been agreed for the 22-year-old to make the switch to Spain – and that means the Teesside club may need to focus on alternative targets.

They have already brought in Marcus Forss, Matthew Hoppe and Rodrigo Muniz – but Wilder is hoping to bring in one more forward before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

The Verdict:

This is a blow for Boro – but they need to focus on other targets now in their quest to get themselves up the table and establish themselves as firm favourites for promotion.

At this stage, their defence is pretty much sorted following the arrival of Matt Clarke from Brighton and Hove Albion and you could also argue that the presence of Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair means they aren’t in desperate need of another defensive midfielder.

However, another option in this position could be useful – and an attack-minded midfielder to replace Marcus Tavernier may also be a requirement if they want to ensure they have a sufficient amount of firepower.

That should help to provide service to their forwards – and they certainly have no shortage of options with Duncan Watmore, Chuba Akpom, Josh Coburn, Forss, Hoppe and Muniz at their disposal when all are fit.

However, you just feel they need a marquee signing up top to finish off what has been a superb transfer window for them thus far, though they may be disappointed if they aren’t able to get two or three bodies over the line today.