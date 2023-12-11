After losing one of their best players once again in the summer transfer window in the form of Chuba Akpom, Middlesbrough had to strengthen their squad to make sure they were among the top six for the 2023-24 season once more.

A few months on though and things aren't exactly going smooth sailing for head coach Michael Carrick, who is now over a year into the job at the Riverside Stadium.

With 20 matches played in the current Championship campaign, Boro sit in 12th position but only three points off the play-off spots - they may be already in there though if they had a regular supply of goals coming from their strikers.

Emmanuel Latte Lath was the marquee attacking addition from Atalanta in the summer transfer window, but with just four goals in 14 appearances, the Ivorian still has a lot to prove to the Teesside faithful.

And it would be no surprise if chairman Steve Gibson backs Carrick in the upcoming January window with a fresh option in the final third, but one of their reported targets could be set for the Premier League instead.

Brentford join transfer race for Middlesbrough transfer target

It was reported by Pete O'Rourke via TEAMtalk in late November that Boro were targeting a swoop in January for Brandon Vazquez, who has had a good 2023 MLS season for FC Cincinnati.

The 25-year-old, who has netted four times in eight appearances for the United States national team, scored nine goals in 33 appearances for his club side in Major League Soccer, with his overall tally being 17 when you include cup competitions.

That is in addition to his 19 goals in the previous year's MLS, so the 6 ft 2 in attacker clearly knows where the back of the net is - Boro though could be gazumped in the upcoming window though by a new transfer rival.

Per The Telegraph, Brentford have Vazquez very much on their radar in a bid to bolster their attack, and that is to compete with Ivan Toney and not replace the England striker, who will return to action in January following an eight-month ban.

The Bees, backed with their top flight finances, are now realistically in pole position ahead of Middlesbrough in the race for the American, although it remains to be seen if they firm up their interest.

Boro should look at Vazquez alternatives

Looking at his scoring record more in the 2022 MLS season rather than 2023, Vazquez clearly is a prolific goalascorer when given the chances, and he is the kind of all-round forward that could do really well in the Championship.

Brandon Vazquez's FC Cincinnati MLS Stats 2023 Appearances 33 Goals 9 xG 12.37 Assists 2 xA 1.56 Shots Per Game 2.3 Big Chances Missed 17 Big Chances Created 6 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.5 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.9 Stats Correct As Of December 11, 2023, As Per Sofascore

However, if Brentford want Vazquez then they are likely to land him as they will more likely have the money required to submit the best offer.

With Ivan Toney set to return though, there's every chance that Vazquez could head to West London to warm the bench, whereas there's a good chance he would be Middlesbrough's main man.

It is perhaps the time though for Boro to be now looking at alternative striker options from around Europe and perhaps the world ahead of January - with the transfer window opening in three weeks they will need to be sharp, and considering Vazquez may now be an unlikely signing the options need to be wider.