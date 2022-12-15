Middlesbrough set for action in race with Celtic and Rangers for Sunderland star

Middlesbrough are reportedly preparing to approach Sunderland over a deal for star striker Ross Stewart in January as they look to beat out the likes of Celtic and Rangers.

The 26-year-old, who has scored 31 goals for the Black Cats since the start of last season, is expected to return to Championship action soon after a few months injured but his long-term future appears more uncertain.

Stewart is out of contract in the summer and despite reports of ongoing discussions has not yet signed a new deal.

Sunderland do have a one-year option but it is thought they’d prefer to agree an extension with the Scotland international, who has been linked with a move to Boro, Celtic, and Rangers in January.

According to The Northern Echo, the Teessiders are preparing a January approach for Stewart as they look to win the race for him.

It is said they expect to be able to offer significantly higher wages than their North East rivals but the Black Cats are expected to fight hard to keep him.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Lee Burge? Yes No

The Verdict

Boro have been linked with Stewart for some time now but it appears they’re set to take proper action in an attempt to beat out Celtic and Rangers in the race for him.

Given Sunderland have a one-year option, they will be under no obligation to sell and it may take a sizeable offer to prize him away – though sources have informed Football League World previously that they’d consider cashing in if the striker rejected their lucrative contract offer.

It may well require the player to make his stance felt but with so much positivity at the Stadium of Light since Tony Mowbray’s arrival, there is no guarantee of that.

The 26-year-old showcased just what he can offer in the early weeks of the season and could solve Michael Carrick’s striker problem.