Middlesbrough set clear transfer stance on 23-year-old

Championship side Middlesbrough are not willing to lose midfielder Marcus Tavernier this summer despite Premier League interest in his signature, according to the Northern Echo.

The 23-year-old was one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Teesside club during the 2021/22 campaign, managing to record 44 appearances and record five goals and five assists in the process.

Despite his promising performances alongside Jonny Howson and Matt Crooks though, becoming a crucial midfielder under Chris Wilder, Boro were unable to secure their place in the play-offs this term and this has potentially cast doubt over his future at the Riverside Stadium.

Everton, Leeds United, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers were all thought to be monitoring his situation at the Riverside back in January, though a move away didn’t materialise for the midfielder.

Boro can afford to maximise his price tag considering his deal on Teesside doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024, although it’s currently unclear whether the 23-year-old is willing to put pen to paper on another extension at this stage.

Even with this uncertainty, Wilder’s side have little interest in entertaining bids for Tavernier this summer, especially with others like Uche Ikepeazu, Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels all players the 54-year-old would ideally want to offload first.

The Verdict:

Because they look likely to sell Djed Spence this summer, Boro can probably afford to keep hold of Tavernier and that can only be a good thing for Wilder in his quest to get his side back to the top flight at the second time of asking next term.

They did endure a busy summer in terms of incomings last summer but the fee they generate for Spence should be enough to give them a chance to operate effectively in the transfer market in the coming months and abide by the EFL’s financial rules.

Sales of others including Ikpeazu, Lumley, Daniels and Chuba Akpom should also give them room to manoeuvre, though it may be difficult to offload one of two of those unless they offer them to other clubs for very modest fees.

Others have left space on the wage bill though with Lee Peltier, Sol Bamba and Neil Taylor all departing the Riverside on the expiration of their contracts, so there shouldn’t be a need to cash in.

If they do receive a lucrative offer though, an offer that’s way above his valuation, they should seriously consider it if that amount of money would allow them to level up their squad considerably in multiple areas.