Highlights Aston Villa's improved offer for Morgan Rogers shows their determination in pursuing the winger.

Middlesbrough are reluctant to let go of Rogers, who has become an important part of their squad.

The profit and sustainability rules influence Villa's interest in younger players like Rogers, as they aim to improve their squad while adhering to these regulations.

Aston Villa have submitted an improved offer to Middlesbrough for Morgan Rogers.

The Premier League side are pursuing the winger in a bid to improve Unai Emery’s attacking options for the second half of the season.

Villa are currently in the mix at the top of the table, sitting fourth and just two points behind leaders Liverpool.

According to the Independent, the Midlands outfit have significantly improved their bid after seeing two offers rejected by the Championship side already this month.

Rogers joined Middlesbrough last summer in a deal from Manchester City, agreeing a deal until the summer of 2027.

Morgan Rogers transfer latest

Middlesbrough have placed an asking price on Rogers worth up to £10 million, as they look to hold onto an increasingly important part of Michael Carrick’s team.

The 21-year-old had a slow start to life at the Riverside, but he has cemented himself as a key member of the first team squad in the last couple of months.

It is believed that the player sees this as a major opportunity, indicating that he would be keen to make the switch if possible.

However, Boro have yet to verbalise a preferred price to Villa, as their aim remains to hold onto a forward signed just six months ago.

It has been reported that Villa are keen on adding younger players to their squad in order to help improve their standing in the profit and sustainability rules.

These rules have come into major focus in recent months, with Everton and Nottingham Forest charged for alleged breaches.

The Toffees were also deducted 10 points this season for being found guilty of historic breaches in the rules, indicating that punishment will be treated severely.

Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe has also been linked with a move to Villa, in the event Rogers cannot be prised away from Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

Middlesbrough earned a 1-1 draw with Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon, which saw the team drop to 11th in the Championship table.

Rogers was one of a number of signings made last summer, with Carrick forced into overhauling the first team squad.

Related Middlesbrough have Tony Mowbray to blame for latest January transfer blow: View Diallo's resistance to a move to the Riverside is partly due to a Boro legend.

The team came close to earning promotion last year, but were eliminated from the play-offs at the semi-final stages by Coventry City.

Boro will be aiming to fight for promotion again this year, but have struggled with earning the consistent results needed to claim a top six spot.

A fair valuation of Rogers

It remains unclear just how much Boro paid for Rogers last summer, but £10 million would likely be a tidy profit to make on the player after just a few months.

That Villa have alternative targets lined up makes it a bit more difficult for Boro to play hard ball.

There are no guarantees Rogers will hold this value beyond this January, so it would be a gamble to keep him and hope for more in later windows.

It is no surprise he is keen on the move, but the difficulty in potentially replacing him may be what swings the deal in favour of him staying with the Teesside outfit.