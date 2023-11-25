Highlights Hayden Hackney has made a breakthrough into Middlesbrough's first team after a successful loan stint and has excelled in the Championship, earning accolades and international recognition.

Hackney has performed impressively for England's under-21 team during the recent international break, showcasing his skills and potential.

Despite interest from several clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool, Middlesbrough should hold on to Hackney and resist selling him in the upcoming transfer window, as he is a crucial player for the team and under a long-term contract.

Despite not being one of England's powerhouses in football, Middlesbrough have still brought through some talented players through their academy in the last few years, with Dael Fry, Nathan Wood and Marcus Tavernier being the notable individuals who have either made the club big money or have been featuring regularly in the Championship.

Perhaps unexpectedly though, the latest to break through into the senior setup at the Riverside Stadium is Hayden Hackney, who made his presence felt after a loan stint with Scunthorpe United in the 2021-22 season.

Hackney's time in League Two with the Iron was a learning curve as they were relegated from the EFL, but he wasn't expected to come back to Boro and make it big in the first team, with Chris Wilder not selecting him for league action last season before his sacking.

Caretaker boss Leo Percovich did though, giving Hackney his first Championship start in October 2022 against Birmingham City - and he hasn't looked back since.

Hackney went on to play 36 times in the Championship in 2022-23, scoring three times, notching four assists and also winning Boro's Young Player of the Year award, and his assured performances also created an international battle for his services over the summer as he switched Scotland for England, and he has been a regular for the Three Lions at under-21 level ever since.

Hayden Hackney's performances for England's under-21's

During the international break, Hackney went away for a two-match stint with the England under-21's, where he has really cemented himself as a regular under Lee Carsley.

And Hackney returned to Boro this week with two victories under his belt, firstly grabbing an assist in a 3-0 away victory against Serbia and then he played 70 minutes against Northern Ireland in yet another 3-0 success.

Hayden Hackney's Match Stats For Last Two England U21 Appearances vs Serbia vs Northern Ireland Minutes Played 90 70 Goals 0 0 Assists 1 0 Touches 141 78 Pass Accuracy 95% 90% Key Passes 3 3 Ground Duels Won 3 3 Tackles 1 2

Whilst not facing the cream of the crop in the past two weeks when it comes to the better European under-21 sides, Hackney still put in some very controlled performances and it just showed that he has what it takes to play alongside proven Premier League players.

That will of course worry Boro though with the January transfer window upcoming, where there is likely to be more significant interest in his services.

Who has been linked with Hayden Hackney? Should Middlesbrough hold on at all costs?

It would be perhaps easier to name the teams that haven't been linked with Hackney at this point in time, such is the 21-year-old's reputation just rising and rising.

Following their play-off disappointment last season, it was revealed by 90min that Arsenal and Liverpool had both been watching the combative midfielder closely, as well as Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

And Forest's interest has remained, with a report from Alan Nixon of The Sun in late September claiming that the Tricky Trees' sporting director had been keeping tabs on Hackney and watching him in the weeks gone by.

Forest always seemingly have money to spend, and a younger midfielder could very well be on their agenda come January, but Middlesbrough this time need to stand first.

There's always a need for Boro to sell to buy as they haven't had parachute payments for a number of years, but they got their money by cashing in on Chuba Akpom over the summer, so there should be no real desperation to cash in on Hackney as well.

Hackney is very important to Michael Carrick and how his team is set up, and you could say he's irreplaceable at this current time.

Of course, the waters could very well be tested in January by a club like Forest, but the offers are likely to be lower than Hackney's valuation to the club, and considering he's under contract until the summer of 2027, Middlesbrough are in a very safe position on this one.