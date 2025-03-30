Middlesbrough will always look back on their pursuit of Liverpool legend Fernando Torres in 2003 and wonder what could’ve been.

It was reported at the time that Boro were eyeing a move for the then 19-year-old after he enjoyed a strong campaign with Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

The Spanish club weren’t in as strong a position then as they are now under Diego Simeone, where they’ve become a regular in the Champions League, and have twice won the league title.

The Madrid outfit finished 12th in the table, earning just 47 points and failing to qualify for European competition.

However, Torres’ continued rise to prominence was a bright spark amid the otherwise disappointing performances, scoring 13 times in the league.

What happened at Middlesbrough FC after failed Fernando Torres transfer hunt

The prospect of Boro signing Torres in 2003 now sounds like it would’ve been a huge deal for the club.

But even at the time it would’ve been an ambitious signing, with the youngster earning comparisons to Wayne Rooney for his ability at such a young age.

While Atletico Madrid may have been struggling, it was still clear that Torres possessed a lot of potential and he would’ve been a great addition to Steve McClaren’s team.

Boro had finished 11th in the Premier League season that year, with Massimo Maccarone being their top scorer with nine goals.

Fernando Torres - Liverpool league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2007-08 33 (29) 24 (4) 2008-09 24 (20) 14 (3) 2009-10 22 (20) 18 (3) 2010-11 23 (22 9 (2)

The Italian struggled in his second season at the Riverside, and ended up going out on loan in 2004 to Siena after just six goals from 23 league appearances in 2003/04.

While Boro still managed an 11th-place finish thanks to Szilard Nemeth picking up the slack, it’s clear the club were going through a phase of being unable to nail down a strong and consistent forward lineup.

Torres could’ve been an ideal long-term solution based not only on what he became as he got older but even just based on what he’d already accomplished at that point in his career.

Instead, he remained with the Spanish giants, and Middlesbrough moved on to other targets.

Fernando Torres may not have been ready for the Premier League with Middlesbrough FC

Adapting to the Premier League at 19 instead of 23 would’ve been a very different prospect for the striker.

He’d had two seasons of Spanish football under his belt by 2003, but the added experience that comes with an extra four years would’ve made a difference in preparing for a move to Liverpool.

Middlesbrough would’ve needed to be patient with Torres if he’d arrived then, which might not have gone down well as he likely would’ve been an expensive addition for a club of their stature.

Torres went on to move to Liverpool in 2007 for a reported club record fee of around £20 million, where he immediately established himself as a top Premier League talent.

Middlesbrough FC may always wonder what-if from failed Fernando Torres transfer pursuit

Although there is every chance Torres could have struggled to immediately star in the Premier League had Middlesbrough picked him up, he was reared and readied to ignite the division by the time he arrived at Anfield.

The Spanish international scored 24 times in his first campaign with the Reds, highlighting the kind of potential Boro almost signed.

His performances for Liverpool led them to a fourth and second place finish, and even earned Liverpool a British record fee of £50 million when he moved to Chelsea in 2011.

Torres was already on the decline when he moved to Stamford Bridge - a deal which famously failed to pay off - but he had still managed to build a reputation as one of European football's most feared marksmen.

His time at Chelsea didn't go to plan, though he still helped the club win a first-ever UEFA Champions League title in 2012, having also won two European Championships and the World Cup with Spain and an FA Cup that same season.

Torres was arguably never the same player after joining Chelsea and later spent time with both AC Milan and former side Atletico before winding down his career w