Atlanta United are closing in on the signing of Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath for a fee of around £22 million in a club record transfer.

The latest from the BBC follows reports last week stating that Atlanta have had an £18 million plus £2 million in add-ons offer sitting on Boro's desk for some time now.

Give Me Sport journalist and MLS expert Tom Bogert reported recently that the deal was not yet dead but that they were working on alternative targets to the Middlesbrough front man, including Benfica forward Arthur Cabral.

They could not wait forever for the move, but now Nizaar Kinsella of BBC Sport has reported a club record sale is imminent for Latte Lath, leaving Michael Carrick without the striker for the run-in should a deal be finalised before the deadline.

Atlanta United close in on club record Latte Lath transfer

A report by the BBC last week confirmed the American outfit were in talks over a deal for the forward, with Boro receiving a bid worth up to £20 million for the Ivorian to make a large profit this month. While, according to journalist Graeme Bailey, Middlesbrough are prepared to allow Latte Lath to join Atlanta.

The striker was linked to the likes of Leeds United, Ipswich Town, Leicester City and West Ham but then appeared closer to making a Stateside switch, with the ambitious MLS outfit emerging as the frontrunners to complete the capture at this moment in time.

Now, Kinsella reports that they are closing in on a move for a fee of around £22 million. Not only that, but it could be a club record sale and MLS record if the deal is secured by the US outfit. While Bogert has stated that he has already passed his medical and that their pursuit of Cabral has ended, with Latte Lath always the top target.

Related Middlesbrough FC's Morgan Whittaker further outlines "upsetting" Plymouth Argyle situation Morgan Whittaker has opened up on the situation surrounding his Plymouth Argyle exit

Emmanuel Latte Lath loss will be a huge one for Middlesbrough

From Boro's perspective, they will not want to lose any key players this month, as outgoings have the potential to derail a whole campaign, and supporters will be particularly worried by the latest update on one of their star men and most vital players.

Despite the huge financial gain that this will give Middlesbrough, losing Latte Lath has to be seen as a blow for Carrick and co. for the remainder of the season.

At the time of writing, Latte Lath is currently the third-highest scorer in the second tier, recording 11 goals and three assists from 29 Championship matches. If the club does go through with the sale, then they will have an enormous task on their hands to find a suitable replacement.

Tommy Conway could fill his boots, but they will undoubtedly be eyeing a move for more firepower before the deadline next week. They have to put the money gained from this transfer to good use across two or three positions, including a striker.

A club record softens the blow somewhat, with £22 million a huge profit on the £5.6 million in total to sign him initially.