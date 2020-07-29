Middlesbrough seize initiative as they aim to beat QPR to defender

Middlesbrough have approached Northampton Town over their captain Charlie Goode and a potential move to the northeast for the defender, as per Keith Downie on Twitter.

The Boro have seen Neil Warnock stay on and he’ll be looking to put together a side capable of challenging at the right end of the table next season.

Indeed, he’s certainly looking to get business going quickly with this story, as he looks to beat one of his old sides to the punch in the shape of QPR.

Downie revealed on Twitter:

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has approached Northampton Town for their captain Charlie Goode. QPR also interested. The centre back is valued at £750,000. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) July 29, 2020

The Verdict

Both Boro and QPR will be looking to bring in signings this summer that will allow them to climb the table.

Both need defenders with the likes of Daniel Ayala and Grant Hall leaving the respective clubs and it appears that Goode is on their lists of targets.

However, Boro have fired the first shot in this potential transfer battle and it remains to be seen if they are successful, with Northampton obviously planning for a return to League One and surely wanting to keep him if they can.

£750,000 is a price both sides could probably meet, though, and so it remains to be seen just what happens here as we get towards the end of the first week of the transfer window being open.