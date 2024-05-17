Highlights Sheffield United are parting ways with several players, including Max Lowe, as they gear up for the Championship.

Lowe is now a free agent, attracting interest from various Championship clubs who see potential in him for the new season.

Middlesbrough could be a good fit for Lowe due to his playing style and the team's need for a left-back upgrade.

Sheffield United have already made some big decisions as they prepare for life back in the Championship, with Max Lowe among the players leaving Bramall Lane this summer.

The left-back joined the Blades back in 2020, but he has struggled to establish himself as a regular for various reasons, and he has only made 52 appearances in that period.

Therefore, with his contract expiring this summer, there were doubts about his future, and it was confirmed this week that Sheffield United didn’t trigger their one-year option to keep Lowe, meaning he is departing on a free.

The 27-year-old is one of five players to be shown the door, with Wes Foderingham, Chris Basham, Oliver Norwood and George Baldock also leaving when their deals run down, as Chris Wilder prepares for a busy summer as he looks to freshen things up following the Blades’ relegation from the top-flight.

Premier League Table 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 17 Nottingham Forest 37 -19 29 18 Luton Town 37 -31 26 19 Burnley (R) 37 -36 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 37 -66 16

Max Lowe transfer latest

Lowe will now be on the lookout for his next club, and Football Insider has claimed that a host of clubs in the second tier are already plotting a move for Lowe ahead of the new season. So, it appears he could have a big decision to make about his future.

But, which clubs should try to sign the former Derby County man? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

Middlesbrough seem the obvious one.

In truth, I’m surprised that the Blades have let Lowe go, as he has proven himself to be a good player by Championship standards over the years, and at 267, he is a player entering his peak years.

So, to get him on a free would be a shrewd bit of business by any club in the second tier, and I believe that Michael Carrick should be looking to bring Lowe to Teesside.

He suits their style with his willingness to get forward, and left-back is a problem position for Boro, as Luke Thomas was on loan, but he didn’t always convince, whilst Alex Bangura and Lukas Engel haven’t impressed consistently either.

Realistically, they would need to ship one of Bangura and Engel to create space, but it’s something that Boro should try to do as Lowe is an upgrade on either of them, and he could slot in fairly easily to the XI.

Elsewhere, Stoke City could benefit from Lowe, if they look for a younger player to compete with the experienced Enda Stevens, and Steven Schumacher is another who wants energy and attacking intent from his full-backs or wing-backs.

Ned Holmes

Max Lowe should not be short of suitors at Championship level.

The 27-year-old may have struggled for minutes at Sheffield United this season as they dropped out of the Premier League but he's shown his quality in the second tier in the past.

Lowe can play as both a left-back and left wing-back while he offers plenty both defensively and going forward while his release from the Blades means there will be teams queuing up to offer him a new home.

You'd expect the defender will hold out for an ambitious Championship club with promotion aspirations – be it one of the 2023/24 crop or one of the clubs coming down from the Premier League.

Middlesbrough makes a lot of sense as cover and competition for Rav van den Berg while Stoke City are likely to give Steven Schumacher money to spend to rebuild his Potters squad and Watford could be a good fit as well.

Could he be tempted into a return to Derby County? It's the club he came through as a youngster and they could do with adding him as Paul Warne's side prepare for life in the second tier.

He should have plenty of offers so it will likely be up to him to take his pick.