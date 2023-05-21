Middlesbrough currently value Chuba Akpom at £15m, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that Boro are bracing themselves for offers for Akpom this summer following the club's failure to secure promotion via the play-offs.

Due to the form illustrated by the forward during the 2022/23 campaign, Boro believe that they will be able to secure a significant fee for Akpom this summer.

Akpom would have been hoping to help Boro set up a showdown with Luton Town in the Championship play-off final earlier this week.

However, Middlesbrough were unable to secure a victory over Coventry City in the second leg of their semi-final showdown.

After the first leg ended in a 0-0 draw at the Coventry Building Society Arena, the Sky Blues defeated Boro on Wednesday thanks to a second-half strike from Gustavo Hamer.

Middlesbrough will soon be starting to prepare for another season in the second-tier.

Who has recently been linked with a move for Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom?

According to a report from TEAMtalk earlier this month, Crystal Palace are believed to be interested in a move for Akpom.

It is understood that Palace are drawing up plans to launch a bid for the forward ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Despite the fact that they are currently able to turn to Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Phillipe Mateta for inspiration, Palace are keen on strengthening their options in the striker position over the course of the summer.

Akpom is said to be open to the possibility of moving back to London.

The forward was born in the capital and began his career at Arsenal.

During his time with the Gunners, Akpom made 12 appearances for the club.

Will Middlesbrough be able to keep Akpom at the club amid interest from Crystal Palace?

With Boro seeking a £15m fee for Akpom, it will be interesting to see whether Palace, or another potential suitor, opts to meet this valuation.

While Middlesbrough will unquestionably be keen to retain Akpom's services, the upcoming window represents the last real opportunity to secure a reasonable amount of money for the striker as his contract runs until 2024.

If Akpom is presented with the opportunity to join a Premier League side, it would not be at all surprising if he leaves the Riverside Stadium on a permanent basis ahead of the 2023/24 season.

This would be a major blow for Boro as Akpom managed to provide 30 direct goal contributions in the second-tier during the most recent campaign and was named as the Championship's Player of the Season last month.