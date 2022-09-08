Middlesbrough secure transfer deal for 43-cap international following Sheffield Wednesday exit

Middlesbrough have announced the surprise addition of Australian international midfielder Massimo Luongo on a short-term contract.

The 29-year-old has penned a deal until January and will provide competition for Jonny Howson in the holding midfield role in Chris Wilder’s starting 11.

Luongo was most recently on the books of League One outfit Sheffield Wednesday, who he signed for in 2019 from Queens Park Rangers but saw most of his time at the Owls riddled by injuries.

It was only in the 2021-22 season in the third tier where Luongo found some form, appearing 27 times in the league as Wednesday reached the play-off semi-finals.

Despite being offered a new deal at Hillsborough, Luongo turned down the chance to extend his stay at Wednesday, and subsequently went on trial at Reading in the hopes of earning a deal with the Royals in the Championship.

It was only last week that Paul Ince confirmed that he was still looking into potentially adding the 43-cap international to his ranks, but Wilder has now pipped him to Luongo’s signature.

The Verdict

This deal certainly came out of the blue, but it makes sense in a lot of ways.

Luongo will have certainly though his performances for Wednesday last season were deserving of a Championship contract, especially as he proved he could keep fit for a long period of time.

And with the FIFA World Cup coming up in November, this is potentially a chance for Luongo to play his way back into the Socceroos squad if he ends up starting any matches over Howson.

Boro needed some more depth in the middle of the park and they’ve now got it, although it is a big blow for Reading who as well could have done with Luongo as an option in the engine room.