The 21-year-old will be unavailable for the Teessiders this weekend as he cannot face his parent club, who host Boro at Elland Road tomorrow.

Why can't Sam Greenwood play against Leeds?

According to the EFL rules, a player, in this case Sam Greenwood, is not allowed to play against their parent club: the club that they are on loan from (Leeds).

Said player can only feature in a game against their parent club if there is written consent provided by the parent club that states that they are allowed to play.

Daniel Farke on Sam Greenwood's loan move

The winger had a bit of a rocky start to life in the North East, but, over the last month and a half, he's really found his rhythm. All of his six direct goal contributions (four goals and two assists) have come in the last eight games.

Leeds' manager Daniel Farke has been impressed with his contributions for Boro. "We're happy that he's progressed in the right way," said the manager.

"When you loan a player out, you have two targets - either he comes back to improve your squad, or to increase his value. It was definitely the right decision."

The German added that Greenwood's start to the season was a tough one because of his pre-season injury. That, combined with the number of attacking options the club has in his position, made his position with the Whites difficult, and thus a decision to send him out on loan was made.

Middlesbrough do have an option-to-buy clause in his contract, meaning that they would have to pay a fee that was agreed upon at the time of his signing to acquire him permanently. The Athletic that the fee required would be £1.5 million.

How big of a miss will Sam Greenwood be for Middlesbrough against Leeds?

His goal contributions speak for themselves. It speaks to how well he has settled into Michael Carrick's system, after a tough few opening weeks of the campaign. But at least Boro have had some recent practice of playing effectively without him.

In midweek, Carrick's side dismantled fellow playoff-chasers Preston North End in a 4-0 beat down at the Riverside Stadium. The 21-year-old only played 25 minutes of that game, coming off the bench to replace Morgan Rogers. Greenwood did get an assist for Boro's late fourth goal, finished by Alex Bangura, but the game was already done and dusted by that point.

A slight change in the system made Boro's two wingers very effective in the game. Rogers and Isaiah Jones, who scored two goals on the night, put in performances worthy of an 8.1 and 8 match rating, according to Sofascore.

Carrick found a way for them to still function well without their star loanee, which should give Boro fans a bit of confidence going into, what could be, one of the biggest games of the year for them.