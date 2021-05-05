Middlesbrough round-up: Warnock outlines transfer plans, Forest want striker, fresh twist in Windass saga

Middlesbrough’s season has petered out in recent weeks but a top half finish beckons for Neil Warnock’s side.

That’s despite missing two of their key players in Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier in the final weeks of the campaign, with Warnock choosing to not risk them with nothing to play for.

Warnock will be hoping to keep hold of his prized assets for the 2021/22 season, and that is where attentions will turn to following the final game of the season on Saturday against Wycombe Wanderers.

Let’s round-up the latest news coming out of the Riverside, including a potential revolution at the club and another club sneaking ahead in the race for a nine-goal Championship attacker.

Warnock eyeing up squad overhaul

With a number of players leaving upon the expiry of their contracts in the summer, lots of additions will be needed in order to get the Boro squad up to scratch for a play-off fight.

Warnock has already said he wants to sign three strikers this summer, with a regular supply of goals up-front a big problem for the club this season and perhaps why they didn’t push seriously for the top six.

Now he’s further outlined how many new bodies he wants – eight or nine will be coming in according to the experienced gaffer but not all of them will be guaranteed starters.

That sounds like something of a mass overhaul this summer and fans returning to the stadium could see pretty much a whole new line-up in-front of their very eyes.

Forest eyeing up Assombalonga reunion

One player who we know is departing Boro when his contract expires on June 30 is Britt Assombalonga.

The club captain scored just five goals this season and along with Ashley Fletcher is no longer training with the club.

The Athletic though have reported that a reunion with his former club Nottingham Forest could be on the cards, however not if he demands the same wage that he was on at Boro in his four-year tenure – believed to be £40,000 a week.

If they’re lowered – which they should be as it doesn’t seem likely he’ll get paid that much after the season he’s had – he could rock up at Forest again, four years after making a £15 million move from the City Ground to Teesside.

Cardiff make reported approach for Boro target

Boro may have already been eyeing up players for the summer, with the club being one of three in the hunt for Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass, according to Football Insider.

Stoke City and Cardiff are also looking at the nine-goal attacking midfielder, however the Bluebirds may have stolen a march on their competition.

According to The72, Mick McCarthy’s side have made an approach to take the 27-year-old to South Wales next season, but even if that’s the case it’s unlikely that anything will be decided on for weeks yet as Windass’ club have a big battle on their hands this Saturday against Derby.

He’d no doubt strengthen Boro’s attack though if they were to win the race for him, with the futures of loanees Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano uncertain.