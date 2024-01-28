West Ham United have had a bid rejected for Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers, according to the print edition of the Sunday People (January 28, page 63), via Birmingham Live.

The Hammers are on the search for attacking reinforcements this month, but after having an offer of £12.5 million turned down for Rogers, they are now said to have withdrawn their interest, which could enable Aston Villa to complete a deal for the 21-year-old.

Villa have previously had two bids rejected by Boro for Rogers, with those offers falling short of their valuation - thought to be a minimum of £10 million - but it now seems to be significantly higher.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Rogers is Villa's top January target, and the Premier League title contenders are set to return with a third bid before next week's deadline.

Rogers only joined Boro in the summer from Manchester City for a fee of £1 million, and Pep Guardiola's side will receive a sell-on fee if he departs for Villa.

The forward has scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 33 appearances in all competitions for Boro this season, including an excellent individual goal in the 6-1 defeat at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Tuesday night.

Boro currently sit 11th in the Championship table, three points from the play-off places, and they will be reluctant to lose Rogers this month as they target another top six finish.

Michael Carrick on Morgan Rogers' Middlesbrough future

Daily Mail journalist Tom Collomosse claims that Rogers wants to make the move to Villa, and Boro have been made aware of this as they brace themselves for the latest proposal.

However, speaking after the defeat at Chelsea in midweek, Carrick insisted that he was confident Rogers would remain at the Riverside Stadium.

"You'll keep reading a lot of things at this time of year, don't read too much into it to be honest," Carrick told The Northern Echo.

"He's our player at the minute so I have no reason to believe anything otherwise."

It seems likely that Boro's resolve will be tested once again before the closure of the transfer window, but with Villa also maintaining a "strong interest" in Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe, as per journalist John Percy, they could turn their attention elsewhere.

Related Middlesbrough will hope 23-year-old comes good if Morgan Rogers leaves for Aston Villa: View Middlesbrough will be hoping Sammy Silvera can step up if Morgan Rogers departs for Aston Villa this month.

Middlesbrough facing big Morgan Rogers decision

After rejecting West Ham's bid, it is clear that Boro are keen to secure the maximum possible fee for Rogers.

Rogers has impressed for Boro this season, but he has struggled for consistency at times, so while it would be disappointing if he was to depart this month, receiving a fee in the region of £12.5 million would be excellent business for the club.

Boro must be careful not to price Rogers' suitors out of a deal, but with Villa expected to return with another offer in the coming days, and the player keen to make the move, it looks likely he will be heading to Villa Park.