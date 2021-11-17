Middlesbrough: Remember Kike Garcia? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Kike Garcia originally joined Middlesbrough during the summer of 2014 from Real Murcia and was quickly tasked with helping the North East outfit compete for promotion by his compatriot Aitor Karanka at the Riverside Stadium.

What transpired was an up and down spell for the 31-year-old striker as he largely struggled to hit the ground running with Boro.

The frontman went on to score 16 goals across 75 appearances, with Karanka’s men reaching the play-off final during the 2014/15 campaign, only to lose out 2-0 at Wembley Stadium to a rampant Norwich City side.

It was during the second season that the striker spent in the North East that speculation surfaced over his future, especially after Boro had splashed the cash to bring in the likes of Jordan Rhodes and David Nugent to the Riverside Stadium.

This followed extra pressure to play Garcia, due to the money that was spent to bring him to the club in the first place and as a result the player was duly linked with moves to both Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However it wasn’t until the winter of 2016 that the player did move on as he was snapped up by Eibar in his home country of Spain.

It was with the Basque club that the striker really started to hit form, as he notched up an impressive 37 goals in 160 appearances, which led to the player leaving for bigger things come the end of the 2020/21 season after Eibar were relegated.

He returned to La Liga with CA Osasuna during the summer just gone, signing a three year deal that included a buyout clause of 15 million euros and has since gone on to score two goals in 13 league outings so far this term.

A player that sometimes delivered for Boro, Garcia has certainly thrived since returning to his homeland.