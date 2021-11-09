Middlesbrough: Remember Didier Digard? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Didier Digard spent three seasons at Middlesbrough between 2008 and 2011 with him making a touch over 30 league appearances for the club during the time he was based on Teesside.

The midfielder never scored a goal for Boro in the league but was primarily signed to be a more defensive minded player, with him breaking up attacks and putting in tackles during Premier League matches.

The Frenchman came through at Le Havre and was there until 2007 before he was picked up by PSG – though the Parisiens were not the side or as rich as they are these days at that time.

He was in the French capital for just a year as Boro picked him up in 2008, and he would spend the last year of his time on the books with the club on loan at Nice.

Indeed, in 2011 he joined the south of France side permanently and played over 130 league games for them up until 2015, before brief spells at Betis, Osasuna and finally Lorca followed.

He hung up his boots in 2018 and returned to Nice, becoming the assistant manager of their U17 side.

He has become an honourary president at EF Gisors-Béz and remains a coach with Nice, the club he perhaps enjoyed his best time with as a player.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Middlesbrough’s best ever players – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 In what year did Mark Viduka join Middlesbrough? 2004 2006 2008 2010