Middlesbrough register interest in signing forward ahead of 2020/21 campaign

Middlesbrough are reportedly in talks to sign former Arsenal forward Yaya Sanogo according to Football Insider.

Sanogo is available on a free transfer, after he became a free-agent at the end of the 2019/20 season, after previously playing his football with French side Toulouse.

He struggled for consistent game time with Toulouse though, as he made just nine starts for them during last year’s league campaign.

Sanogo is no stranger to English football either, having previously been on the books with both Arsenal and Charlton Athletic, whilst the Addicks were in the Championship.

Middlesbrough will be hoping they can improve on a disappointing league campaign last term, having finished 17th in the Championship table in the 2019/20 season.

Neil Warnock is in charge of Boro for another season, and is clearly keen to add reinforcements to his attacking options ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign.

Boro only scored 48 goals in the Championship last term, and Warnock is evidently hoping to add depth to his squad in that area of the pitch in the near future.

The Verdict:

He could be worth the punt.

Sanogo doesn’t exactly have the most prolific of records in front of goal, but he could be a smart addition to the Middlesbrough squad next season, especially on a free transfer.

Neil Warnock knows how to fire up players that aren’t quite reaching the best of their ability, and you have to trust his judgement with this one.

Competition for places is never a bad dilemma to have as a manager, and I think Sanogo is more than capable of challenging the likes of Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga for a starting spot in the Middlesbrough squad.

If he can hit the ground running and score goals consistently, then he could prove to be one of the signings of the season in the Championship.