Middlesbrough receive response to £9 million transfer approach for 14-goal striker

Middlesbrough have had two bids rejected for FC Groningen striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, the club’s technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus has told De Telegraaf.

Boro are in the market for new forwards, having already recruited Finland international Marcus Forss from Brentford, and have come into cash in recent weeks thanks to the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier, which have netted the club at least an initial £22.5 million.

Chris Wilder has since set his sights on Strand Larsen, who netted 14 times for Groningen in 32 Eredivisie appearances last season in the Netherlands.

Think you’re a Middlesbrough expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 When were they founded? 1876 1886 1896 1906

Norwegian publication TV2 reported earlier on Wednesday that Boro had offered in the region of £9 million for Strand Larsen’s services, making him their prime target this summer.

However, it has now been confirmed by Fledderus that Groningen have turned down Middlesbrough’s multiple approaches so far for the 22-year-old – who has one cap for his country of Norway – although they were of a much higher value than Bologna’s of Italy’s Serie A.

Fledderus has revealed that the club came to an agreement to sell Strand Larsen for a set figure, should a club bid an acceptable value for his services before their final pre-season match, which came this past weekend against Osasuna.

Now though, that verbal agreement has expired and Gronignen will try and improve and extend Larsen’s contract, even though Boro may come back in with a fresh offer for his services.

The Verdict

Boro certainly have the cash to splash this summer following two big sales, and the one position they’re desperate in is at the top end of the pitch.

They really need a marquee signing in the striker area – Marcus Forss is exciting but he doesn’t necessarily guarantee goals based on past form.

Strand Larsen though with his 14 league goals last season is on an upward trajectory, and standing at 6 ft 4 in tall he would certainly provide a presence in the opposition area.

It remains to be seen as to whether Boro will go in with a further offer for Strand Larsen, as what they’ve already reportedly put on the table is a significant sum, but they definitely have the means to pull it off.