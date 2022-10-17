Middlesbrough receive potential boost with manager set to snub Bundesliga move

Middlesbrough are still on the hunt for a new manager and in news that will come as a welcome boost to the side, it seems one of their targets might be about to reject a move elsewhere.

Hannes Wolf is believed to be high up on the list of contenders for the vacant role with the Championship side now and the club will no doubt be hoping they can get a deal done soon.

However, it appeared that Wolf may also have had a chance to manage elsewhere too, with a job opening up at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Despite the lure of top-level German football though, it appears as though Wolf won’t be taking that job.

[freshpress-quiz id=”701356″ title= “Are you a true Middlesbrough fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers”with

According to Sky Germany, things are not too clear off-the-field with the Bundesliga side right now and rather than take a job that could end up becoming unstable, Wolf is not in contention for the role and likely won’t take the vacancy.

It means that he is instead clear to perhaps make the move to Middlesbrough and the Championship instead, with Boro believed to be keen to appoint the manager.

The second tier outfit have been without a boss since sacking Chris Wilder, with the manager relieved of his duties after taking the club down the division rather than up it. The hopes were that the former Sheffield United manager could take the team back to the Premier League but they’ve been heading towards the relegation zone ever since the start of the campaign.

It led to the manager losing his job – and with Wolf having led the likes of Germany’s Under-18 side and Bayer Leverkusen, they believe he could be the ideal replacement for the club.

The Verdict

If Middlesbrough could bring in Hannes Wolf, he could be the next young and bright manager to come from abroad and really shake up the Championship.

Even though the boss has yet to manage in England, he looks like he could thrive and the potential is there for him to do well. He’s had mixed success in Germany so far but perhaps a change in location and some patience from the Boro board could bring the best out of the manager.

He’s done well with youth in the past, so anybody involved in the Middlesbrough reserve setup should be rubbing their hands together at the prospect of Wolf taking over. The only issue is that he hasn’t perhaps had as much success as some would like ahead of a potential switch to Middlesbrough. He was sacked at Stuttgart and Hamburg but had a 50% win rate with the latter of the two.

The signs of a good manager are there then – and what have Middlesbrough got to lose right now with the appointment of the German?